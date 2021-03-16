Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive Global
Why should purpose matter to you and your organisation?

Having purpose matters to us as humans. It’s the driver behind the things we do, the actions we take and the results we achieve.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
purpose concept.Wooden letters on dark background. Office desk
When I discovered my purpose, it changed things for me personally and professionally. Why? Because truly understanding the why that drives me, permeates into everything I do, personally and professionally.

Does this mean I didn’t know why I did what I did before I discovered my purpose? Of course not! However, it was a bit of a ‘wishy washy’ purpose that could have described anyone.

Revealing my true purpose, came with an understanding of what makes me who I am, and it ignited an energy and enthusiasm inside, that fuels my day to day, that I hadn’t realised was possible.

It surfaced my strengths and core values in a way that I hadn’t connected to before. It has elements of me that are unique – my USP (Unique Selling Point) if you like.

To reveal it, I attended a purpose program which it is now a privilege to coach and facilitate on. Since embracing purpose, I am now the co-creator of a new purpose program – I’ve definitely caught the purpose bug!

What’s unique about this program, is that not only does it support team members to reveal their individual purpose, but it also takes it to the next level by connecting it to the team, function or organisational purpose.

What’s interesting to me, is that as I learn more about the business of being a purpose driven individual and organisation, many organisations still haven’t taken this approach to driving business from purpose in a powerful way.

What could purpose do for you, your team, and your organisation?

  • Purpose impacts you professionally and personally, aligning with your strengths and values
  • Purpose drives internal engagement for individuals and teams
  • Purpose brings focus and acts as a grounding anchor in times of challenge
  • Purpose is energising
  • Purpose connects individuals, teams and the organisation – a reason to believe in the organisation
  • Purpose brings focus and drives powerfully connected results
  • Purpose enables people and organisations to be more resilient
  • Purpose aligns everyone from the CEO down to the cleaners with clear line of sight to company values, vision and mission – everyone matters
  • Purpose can help alleviate the internal clashes between teams as they drive to deliver the same goals
  • Purpose is core to connecting customer loyalty to a brand, whether that brand is you, your team, or your organisation

Who wouldn’t want any of these attributes for their organisation? This is just a handful of the positive influence and power, purpose could have on you and your organisation.

Having purpose matters to us as humans. It’s the driver behind the things we do, the actions we take and the results we achieve, whether your focus is on you, you and your team, or you, your team, and your organisation.

Do you know your purpose? Is your organisation purpose driven?

If you’d like to make a connection, and start your journey to revealing and igniting your purpose and being clear on the connection to your organisations’ purpose, you can connect with me on LinkedIn HERE, or join my FREE Facebook Group HERE for professional leaders.

Photograph taken by Jonathan Self; www.jonathanself.co.uk 

    Paula Eddy-Wilcox, Executive Coach and Director at On Point Leadership Ltd

    Known as The Natural Leadership Coach, Paula helps business leaders move from Realization to Results™.

     

    Paula helps leaders realize they need support, lay the foundations for their success, to reveal and ignite their purpose, understand what matters to them and get the results they really want.

     

    Paula has a strong belief that everyone has the potential to be a leader. Sometimes, certain things get in the way of that.

     

    As ‘The Natural Leadership Coach’, Paula’s role is to help you realise your leadership potential by unleashing what naturally resides within. It all starts with an understanding of where you are now, where you want to be and what’s preventing you from achieving your goals.

     

    Those barriers to success might be anything from imposter syndrome and other limiting beliefs to difficulties with delegation and personal well-being. If this sounds familiar, you’re in good company!

     

    Any successful coaching relationship requires trust and honesty and, for Paula, that means strong chemistry with her clients – a natural ‘fit’ if you like. During a long career in the corporate world, she helped many leaders and managers feel safe enough to have those difficult conversations, to bring calm to the chaos that kept them up at night and hindered their success.

     

    As a leadership coach, she now works with people in organisations of all shapes and sizes, from large corporates to SMEs and start-ups. But those things that hold people back are remarkably consistent, across all sectors.

     

    Paula has a structured approach which gives clients confidence and a clear road-map for their journey, but it retains a strong ‘human’ dimension. Using her Realization to Results™ process, she supports and encourages you, helping you move beyond your comfort zone, and into the growth and learning zone. This is where the magic happens! You can expect to be challenged, as she supports you to overcome self-doubt, address limiting beliefs, set motivational goals, plan and take action to make those results your reality.

     

    It is her belief that if you commit and take action, anything is possible for you.

     

    Being the person in charge can be a lonely business, but you don’t have to tackle these challenges on your own. An initial consultation with The Natural Leadership Coach might be just the turning point you need!

     

    Paula has over 28 years’ experience in Corporate, and has worked with clients including AstraZeneca, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Vontobel.

     

    You can contact Paula here: https://linktr.ee/paulaeddy

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

