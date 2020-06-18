Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Shopping Local Matters

By

Depending on where you live, shopping at local businesses may be harder to do. Some towns may have a main street where they’re all accessible but researching to find them can help out businesses more than you can imagine. For years big corporations have been taking business from family-owned shops that offer some of the same products and services. Some may see it as a trend but local businesses are a culture. Here are just a few of the areas that are positively affected by shopping local:

Community

If you are a part of a community and want to show your pride one of the greatest things you can do is shop local and get to know the owners in your area. Whether it merchants, service providers, or even food growers, you can make a difference by giving just one business. Communities offer a space to grow, and everyone needs a place where you can engage directly with the community members to create deeper connections. Getting out of the house and walking around can lead you into more than just some fresh produce from the market. There is no reason to live somewhere if you are not communicating with others and building a strong partnership in the community.

Local Economy

The money that you spend at local businesses goes right back into your local community programs. Many are owned by families who give back to the community by donating to groups and organizations in the area. These businesses also create jobs that can go to members of the community who may be struggling with finding work at large stores. Experiences with your local waiter are often more personable and pleasant than some at chain restaurants, as you get to know them as a regular customer. Getting yourself a part-time job at a local shop would also be a giveback and keep yourself busy.

Environment and Health

Local businesses buy from other local businesses instead of outsourcing. Those who don’t travel far are also helping create less air pollution, which can positively affect health throughout the community. Locally grown produce is usually healthier for you since they have not been touched by chemicals. Many food distributors also buy their meats locally as well as fresh eggs. Nothing sounds better than eating a delicious healthy meal with food supporting your neighbors.

Not only does shopping locally help the community but it helps you and your family as well. With your support, you can be part of the change, whether it benefits community programs or your health. A community that stands together will always be stronger. 


Originally published on nikolasvelikopoljski.com

Nikolas Velikopoljski, Founder at The Benefitted

Growing up in Miami, Nikolas Velikopoljski has always been heavily involved within his community. In high school, he began volunteering at Sisters of Sacred Heart, helping to feed the homeless. He was also involved in Leading Miami, a youth-based program that worked to teach leadership skills to young kids. Later, he began volunteering with Get Smart, a non-profit that supplies educational materials to underfunded schools in Bermuda.

The son of a Miami-based entrepreneur and community leader, Nikolas's care for his town and those who live there, as well as his innovative mind, came naturally. In 2018, he founded The Benefitted, a luxury apparel and accessories company. Born out of his observation that attendees of the Hard Rock Stadium needed bags that were compliant with the stadium's guidelines, his first product was a clear vinyl fanny pack that became coveted by locals. As his company expands, Nikolas has visions of collaborating with large institutions, including charitable organizations and universities, to make an even bigger impact in the lives of others.

