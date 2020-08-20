“Why Self Care is Important.” With Beau Henderson & Dr. Gayle Carson

I believe it is important to be physically fit and have self-care. I believe you need to laugh and enjoy things outside of your work. I believe it is important to make time for friends and family and to give yourself time to breathe. I also believe it is important to have stress reducers built into your life — mine are my pets and exercise.

After college Gayle moved to Miami and got her first job in two weeks. One year later she bought the business and proceeded to diversify its sales base from one to seven divisions and it eventually became the largest independent organization in the industry. As CEO, Gayle managed a diverse staff of over 350 people, graduated more than a million students from her training programs and personally managed the company’s complex payroll. While serving as CEO of her business, she received her Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University.

Selected as a “Legend of the Speaking Profession,” she currently hosts over a dozen radio shows per month and is the founder of the sobradionetwork.com and is also the only woman in the world who has a Doctorate, a CSP (Certified Speaking Professional), CMC (Certified Management Consultant) and an FIMC (Fellow to the Institute of Management Consultants).

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I have always had my own business and loved every minute of it. One path led to another and each had an influence on me. My first business were career schools, a talent agency and a convention service company. My second was a speaking business that took me to 50 countries and 49 states. Now I work with women who are 50+ and also have a media career with TV appearances and 12 monthly radio shows.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

So many to choose from however as President of the Modeling Association of America, I held conferences at the Waldorf-Astoria in NYC and had the cream of the crop photographers, models, ad agencies etc as guests in my 4 bedroom suite. It was fantastic!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Most humorous mistake when I first started: Not humorous but true. A competitor had a cease and desist order put out on me in my first 2 weeks of business (I was 21) because she thought I would be a big competitor. I had to hire an attorney and create an entire new business structure, but I prevailed and went on to establish 7 offices.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Although I have had many people I have followed in my long career path, the person I have always looked to has been my Mom. Although no longer with us, her advice was so practical and made such common sense, that it has guided me through my six decade career.

What advice would you suggest to your colleagues in your industry to thrive and avoid burnout?

I believe it is important to be physically fit and have self-care. I believe you need to laugh and enjoy things outside of your work. I believe it is important to make time for friends and family and to give yourself time to breathe. I also believe it is important to have stress reducers built into your life — mine are my pets and exercise.

What advice would you give to other leaders about how to create a fantastic work culture?

Advice to other leaders to create a fantastic work culture: Listen to your employees. They are usually the front line people along with other team members who know what works and what doesn’t. Many of my best practices came from people who worked for me. Treat them the way you want your customers to be treated and always be open to suggestions. This doesn’t mean that you can always do them as there are other circumstances that need to be considered, but they will know you are trying. Most surveys say people want to leave their jobs because of their bosses, not anything else.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Retirement is a dramatic ‘life course transition’ that can impact one’s health. In some cases, retirement can reduce health, and in others it can improve health. From your point of view or experience, what are a few of the reasons that retirement can reduce one’s health? Can you share with our readers 5 things that one should do to optimize their physical wellness after retirement? Please share a story or an example for each.

Why can retirement reduce one’s health?:

1. Most people retire without a plan. Because of this, they don’t know how to spend their day and often just stay home and vegetate. Boredom takes its toll on your body.

2. They are afraid of the new technology and don’t keep up their skills further isolating them from family and loved ones.

3. They don’t move their bodies because they have aches and pains and believe they will hurt themselves while there are many programs such as Silver Sneakers that have workouts that can be done from a chair or are very low impact. Walking or swimming are the best exercises you can do if you aren’t up for the various movements.

4. Many want a part-time job to keep them occupied and earn extra income but don’t know how to articulate what they’ve done in the past and don’t remember all the wins they’ve had. Working keeps them busy, makes new friends, and stimulates their minds.

5. Because they are no longer employed, and have not volunteered anywhere, they begin to think they are worthless and their self-esteem continues to decline. That causes depression which in turn can impact their health.

In your experience, what are 3 or 4 things that people wish someone told them before they retired?

What are 3 things people wish someone told them before they retired?:

1. That they would be bored.

2. That things would become repetitive and not stimulating.

3. That they wouldn’t necessarily be listened to.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

I can’t pick just one, however I enjoy business books especially those on marketing and personal impact. I like those that give me step-by-step formulas to follow.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would start would be: to foster World Peace. I am at a loss why people can’t get along and usually it’s because they want power. If we all worked towards helping one another, we would all benefit. It’s not an easy path, but it’s an important and vital one.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Be the best YOU, you can be.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private lunch with Michelle Obama. She is a brilliant, far sighted woman and I think I would benefit greatly from her viewpoints. I have to say that tied with her is Oprah for the same reasons.

