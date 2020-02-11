Why You Should Schedule Your Workouts

Setting an intention to exercise more regularly is one thing, but when it comes time to actually commit to a workout, it can feel like you have an endless supply of excuses to skip it. With mounting responsibilities looming over you at work and at home, you may often think there’s simply not enough time in the day to fit a workout in.

Here’s the catch: According to a 2019 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) and the RAND Corp., you already have those hours at your disposal. The researchers looked at U.S. Census Bureau data on how American adults spend their hours on a typical day, setting aside time devoted to essential, non-discretionary activities like sleeping, eating, grooming, working or going to school, cooking, and cleaning — and what’s left is 300 minutes, on average. That clocks out to more than five hours per day. And it turns out we devote very little of this time to working out: 14 minutes a day, on average, for women, and 25 for men.

When you take a step back from your mindset of perpetual busyness and look at your calendar from a wider lens, chances are you’ll see even more time than you realized you had at your disposal. So how can you make sure it doesn’t fall by the wayside (or couch-side)? Start by practicing your Microstep of booking time on your calendar to work out. The Mayo Clinic recommends treating your workout time just as you would for any other kind of appointment you wouldn’t want to miss. This simple practice can make a big difference in your movement journey, by helping you hold yourself accountable. Just think of it as scheduling a meeting with yourself, and the agenda is your well-being.

