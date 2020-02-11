Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Fuel Yourself//

Why You Should Schedule Your Workouts

Just as you wouldn’t miss a doctor’s appointment, blocking off time for your physical well-being can help you commit to your movement goals.

By
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock
Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock

Setting an intention to exercise more regularly is one thing, but when it comes time to actually commit to a workout, it can feel like you have an endless supply of excuses to skip it. With mounting responsibilities looming over you at work and at home, you may often think there’s simply not enough time in the day to fit a workout in.

Here’s the catch: According to a 2019 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (C.D.C.) and the RAND Corp., you already have those hours at your disposal. The researchers looked at U.S. Census Bureau data on how American adults spend their hours on a typical day, setting aside time devoted to essential, non-discretionary activities like sleeping, eating, grooming, working or going to school, cooking, and cleaning — and what’s left is 300 minutes, on average. That clocks out to more than five hours per day. And it turns out we devote very little of this time to working out: 14 minutes a day, on average, for women, and 25 for men. 

When you take a step back from your mindset of perpetual busyness and look at your calendar from a wider lens, chances are you’ll see even more time than you realized you had at your disposal. So how can you make sure it doesn’t fall by the wayside (or couch-side)? Start by practicing your Microstep of booking time on your calendar to work out. The Mayo Clinic recommends treating your workout time just as you would for any other kind of appointment you wouldn’t want to miss. This simple practice can make a big difference in your movement journey, by helping you hold yourself accountable. Just think of it as scheduling a meeting with yourself, and the agenda is your well-being.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Mallory Stratton, Associate Editor at Thrive Global

Mallory is an Associate Editor at Thrive Global. She brings to Thrive a multifaceted background spanning science editorial, brand strategy, publishing, and partnerships. She was recently Associate Editor on “It’s All In Your Head” by Keith Blanchard (Wicked Cow Studios, 2017), an illustrated brain science book, and worked closely on its accompanying cross-platform partnerships with Time Inc. and WebMD. She spends her off-hours curating playlists, practicing restorative yoga, and savoring a good cigar now and then.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Feeling Worn-Out After A Morning Workout? Here Are 3 Reasons Why.

by Pete Leibman
Community//

Why ‘Lack Of Time’ Is A Valid Excuse When Trying To Get Fit

by Jamie Logie
Well-Being//

The Best Time of Day to Exercise, According to an Exercise Physiologist

by Erin Brodwin

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.