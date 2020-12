While this is an Oprah Book Club book and has many awards, it is not a book for the average person or faint of heart. There were many episodes that I cringed and was horrified at the lost souls.

The book is well-written… it is the story and the storytelling that kept me pushing through until the end… but I was not happy at the end of a commitment to a 354-page reading… it could have been told in less time… and in less gruesome detail.