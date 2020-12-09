Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Resilience, Not Positive Thinking, Is The Key To Your Success

Resilience is the ability to recover from tough situations and difficulties. The strength that allows you to cope with hardship in a healthy way. The capability to spring back into action mode once faced with disparity.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Positive thinking can harm you, too.

When I started my career, I was convinced that positive thinking was the key to success.

I used to travel 90% of the time, and I used to tell myself: Yes I can do it.

I used to say yes to all tasks given to me, and I used to tell myself: Yes I can do them all.

I used to accept 10 meetings a day, and I used to tell myself: Yes, why not? I am as tough as stone.

Quite the multitasker oh yes, I used to be that man.

Being a positive thinker has allowed me to reach far and it has gotten me to where I am now.

However, I found out that it could also bring me harm in the long run. I realized that there is such a thing as too much positivity – we also need realism.

Too much positivity can become toxic; it can create unrealistic expectations and take a toll on your health.

KORAYEM RAZIK

How did I come to this conclusion?

After a while I saw myself getting stressed easily, panicked, not sleeping well at night and I started to feel tired. I went over my limits. I let my body & soul do things which my heart, feelings and energy didn’t agree with.

As I started to understand and learn more about leadership and mental training, I learnt a word that changed my life: Resilience.

Resilience is the ability to recover from tough situations and difficulties. The strength that allows you to cope with hardship in a healthy way. The capability to spring back into action mode once faced with disparity.

The ability to say ‘no’ to 10 meetings and do it in three days instead of one.

The ability to make you travel less and save your energy for a longer career and happier work-life balance.

The ability to know what you can and what you can’t do.

The ability to understand that multitasking isn’t always productive and it can harm your long term career.

The ability to have self-confidence, being able to believe in yourself, not always feel pressure and that you don’t need to say yes all the time.

Possessing resilience does not remove stress or the difficulties of life

This year has been filled with illness, financial difficulties, anxiety and grief. How does one cope with such difficulties?

It is very easy to become overwhelmed and dwell in our problems creating unhealthy coping mechanisms. Are you thinking how great and easy would it be if only I was resilient?

Resilience is more than just coping. It’s about learning from experience, being optimistic and learning that it is okay to ask for help when needed.

KORAYEM RAZIK

Possessing resilience does not erase stress or the difficulties of life. People who have this quality simply have a very different outlook in life. They understand that life is not perfect and that it is filled with hurdles that must be overcome. These hurdles can be lessons and make them stronger if they wish.

Resilient people are able to look at negative situations realistically but in a way that they don’t brood over such situations.

Fortunately, resilience is something that you can build in yourself

I strongly believe that with the right guidance and support, resilience can bloom within people facing adversities and employees going through stress.

Resilience can take some time to build so don’t feel discouraged if you struggle with difficult situations. In each of us there is strength and courage we did not know we had.

What are your thoughts about resilience and positive thinking?

    Korayem Razik, Business and Resilience Coach | Founder and CEO at U-Grow GmbH

    Korayem Razik is the founder and CEO of U-Grow, a company that helps entrepreneurs and business leaders grow and scale their businesses while helping them build productive and resilient teams.

    One of their programs is U-livewell — a holistic Employee Life-Balancing Program created to help companies and organizations attain greater life balance in their employees as well as build a happier and healthier workforce.

    Korayem has 23+ years of extensive experience working with some of the largest and highly respected companies across various industries, including solar energy, marketing and media.

    As a huge advocate of RESILIENCE and achieving a BALANCE in all aspects of life, Korayem's mission is to make a meaningful difference by creating a healthy, resilient world where every individual thrives.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Author Terrie Nathan: “To develop resilience, have a grateful heart”

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Community//

    Why You Need Positive Affirmations In Your Life & How To Practice Them

    by Taylor Quinn
    Community//

    “Positivity — When we can see the best in everything and everyone.” With Fotis Georgiadis & Shelley Gawith

    by Fotis Georgiadis

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.