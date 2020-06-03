Why Resilience and Optimism is the Key to Success with Salem Nasser

We believe that in order to thrive in the business world, you need to learn all you can from the people who have gone before you and have managed to succeed. Salem Nasser, a businessman proficient in general businesses (and more specifically in car business) immediately stands out as one such role-model.

“Improvise, ameliorate, strategize and adapt,” he says and to us, that sounds like worthwhile advice.

Improvising might seem to go against what we just said – how can you learn from someone when they tell you to wing it? Here, we hit upon the concept of borrowed authority. It is one thing if you tell yourself to improvise and hope for the best but seeing such a strategy worked for others fills you with encouragement and positivism. If others managed, then you will too.

With this easily adaptable and self-reliant attitude, and with his passion for work, in general, and ambition to succeed, Salem Nasser managed to drive his businesses, s SBN General Trading Company and Diyar Al-Ezz Company for New Cars Trading, straight to the top. Now, he sits among the leading businessmen in his country and is one of the most well-respected figured in general trading all over the world.

While aware that a lot of it is his own merit and that he would not be where he is today without his incredible resilience and ambition, Nasser can also be very humble. In fact, one of the first things he mentions when talking about his success is how much of it, he owes to good mentorship.

According to Nasser, a good teacher will nurture what is good inside a person, they will gently push your forward and encourage you to do what you are skilled at. In a rather sweet turn of events, Nasser’s mentor turns out to be his father.

“My role model is my father who supported me from the beginning and even now whenever I face difficulties, I always go to him for guidance.”

Yet another aspect that Nasser credits for his (and indeed, any business’s success) is a strong team. According to Nasser, you need a team full of hardworking and intelligent individuals. People who will not be scared of taking the plunge with you. Without that, Nasser insists, you can have the most brilliant idea in the world, but you will still achieve very little.

Optimism and diligence seem to be the order of the day for Salem Nasser. And, along with mentorship, support, and a strong team to have your back, it is these skills that will help you rise to the top. Nothing less will do.

And naturally, these are skills that need cultivating. While some are born ready, as they say, many are not. But luckily, through effort and toil, you can instill in yourself an optimistic, daring thinking. As for diligence, only you can push yourself forward. If you do not do it for yourself, then no one else will, not even the best mentor in the world.

And Salem Nasser is obviously one of those people who have managed to push themselves as far as they can go.