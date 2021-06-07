Why relaxing holidays are good for your wellbeing

We could all be doing with a relaxing holiday this year

Perhaps this year, more than ever, we are all looking for a relaxing break away with our families. The stress of the last year and the impact of the Covid lockdown on our mental health has been well documented. Staring at the same four walls is a struggle for parents and children alike, so taking a holiday to reconnect as a family is very important. While the prospect of going abroad to Europe is likely to be off the cards for many of us, there is still plenty to enjoy right here on your doorstep. Today we will discuss why.

The Effects of the Last Year

We are now only just beginning to discover the effects of the last year on our mental health. We have all had various things to deal with in changes to our day to day lives. The stress of the lockdown and the Covid-19 outbreak itself has caused a number of different issues for us. Now that we have seen the majority of restrictions lifted, we can take full advantage of the opportunities for a holiday here in the UK.

Reconnecting with Family

One of the toughest parts of the last year for families came from being under one roof and sharing the same space for extended periods of time. This has been well-documented over the last year as different people have shared experiences about the difficulties of homeschooling and lacking personal space. Taking a holiday with your family locally in the UK might be the perfect way to improve your relationships and enjoy new experiences together.

Ideal Destinations

Picking the right place to visit is always going to be a challenge, but there are plenty of different parts of the UK that lend themselves well to a staycation type holiday. One thing to bear in mind is that a lot of the more popular destinations will be inundated with other domestic tourists this summer. A family-friendly resort like The Belfry Hotel in Sutton Coldfield offers everything that you and your kids could want from a holiday in the quiet and beautiful Warwickshire countryside.

Taking Time to Yourself

We have used the majority of the article today to explain the benefits and reasons for enjoying a UK holiday with your family. While this will go a long way to helping you mentally unwind as a family, it’s also important to consider your own mental wellbeing as a parent. Ensure you enjoy your holiday and get some time to yourself, even if it is for a couple of hours each day. It will go a long way to helping you relax and enjoy yourself. It can be something that you take turns at with your partner to ensure you both get a break.

We hope that this article has helped to show you why a family holiday in the UK doesn’t have to be stressful and should come as a welcome treat after the difficult year we have all been through and help you to reconnect with the ones you love the most.