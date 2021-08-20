Why Rachel Kennedy Encourages People To Have A Passion That Can Benefit Others

We all have passions that bring us joy and serenity in life. But the things that we’re passionate about can do more than just make us feel good–it can also help others if we know how to properly harness our time and energies into making this happen.

Rachel Kennedy serves as an example of how people’s passions can serve the greater good since she used hers to help businesses convert their marketing efforts into money.

Now, she hopes to inspire her fellow entrepreneurs to go down a similar path and use their talents to empower others.

Bridging Gaps

“Figure out how your passion serves others. Discover what people need, bridge the gap between what you love doing and how it serves others. Then, create the business around serving,” Rachel said.

As easy and convenient as the digital world has made things, Rachel saw that many businesses owners commonly struggle with converting their marketing efforts into profit.

Through her SEO training, which taught her a lot about how to leverage available data, Rachel realized that something she loved doing can also be a big help to others.

She has always been passionate about serving and discovering how she could have placed her in a position to impact and change lives.

Doing so has not only allowed her to keep doing what she loved but also put her in a position where she can help others, and that’s something that continues to motivate her every day.

Finding Her Passion

Rachel first got into digital expertise back in 2008 when she launched a travel blog. In 2011, she moved to Europe and her blog became popular, landing her partnerships with hotels and tourism boards.

She became well-grounded in search engine optimization (SEO) and how to design websites, and she started a business out of them. By 2015, she returned to the United States, and in 2019 quit her corporate job as a marketing manager in Nashville to work full time on building her company to support female entrepreneurs.

Presently, Rachel is encouraging female-owned brands to adopt complete digital solutions and maintain a robust online presence to move their companies forward. With her skills, she aims to help CEOs focus on other essential aspects of their business while helping them ensure sales.

For the next few years, Rachel’s goals are to expand her business, employ more people, and serve more women. She also plans to open a women’s co-working and mentorship collective in multiple major cities to further amplify the business-building process that women need to know.