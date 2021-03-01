Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Protecting Donor Intent is Important

Let’s say that you decide to contribute $100 to a local school that is serving disadvantaged children. You expect your money will go toward purchasing what is necessary to help kids get educated, such as buying books, computer equipment or helping pay teacher salaries.

Then you find out that the school superintendent used your $100 to buy a lovely landscape painting to hang in his office.

That’s an example of violating what is called “donor intent” in the world of philanthropy and charitable giving. Honoring donor intent is essential because not doing so brings several negative consequences, the foremost of that is that future donation will dry up.

Honoring donor intent is simply the right and moral thing to do. It should also be noted that not doing so can result in legal trouble.

A classic example of the above occurred recently when the Attorney General of New York sued a charitable organization operated by the Trump family. One of the items purchased using donated money was for Donald Trump’s painting that cost $10,000. Money also went to pay for champagne and sports memorabilia.

The result was that the state of New York shut down the charity. Furthermore, New York state Judge Saliann Scarpulla slapped a $2 million fine on the Trump charitable organization. Members of the Trump family were also banned from starting up a new charity and were required to take a mandatory course to manage a charitable organization properly.

It must be noted that President Donald Trump and his family called the ruling a politically motivated smear and maintain that they managed their charity correctly. Whatever the case, the Trump case is a high-profile example of what can happen when donor intent is not honored or even perceived not to be celebrated.

The closer scrutiny of donor intent has only recently become an issue of heightened interest. In the past, most charities were simply trusted to spend their funds on what they were supposed to be spending on. But as the number of non-profit groups has increased, more inappropriate allocation of funds has come to light.

This has put a new focus on the need to audit charities and to define where the money is to be spent clearly.

    Dwyer &amp; Associates

    Patrick Dwyer, Financial Professional

    Patrick Dwyer is a passionate philanthropist and finance professional based in Miami, Florida. The spirit of philanthropy was instilled in him as a child, as he used to watch his father make generous donations to their church even when they had little to spare. Once Patrick Dwyer grew up, he wanted to continue to have that same spirit, so he started the Dwyer Family Foundation. As education is one of the main passions he shares with his wife, they chose a number of educational organizations to give back to. Some causes they support are schools that offer special services for students with learning disabilities and programs helping to support educational growth for girls. Patrick Dwyer, along with his wife, aspires to ensure that all children have access to quality educational opportunities through the Dwyer Family Foundation.

    As one of America's Top Wealth Advisors of 2018, according to Forbes, Patrick Dwyer has earned his success through diligence and hard work. He maintains a strict schedule that entails waking up at 5 a.m. each morning and getting caught up on financial news. With this routine, Patrick Dwyer is able to stay informed about recent happenings in his industry while also promoting early activity and high productivity throughout the day.

