Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom

Why Prioritization Sets the Foundation for Our Success

There's power in taking time to focus on one important task at a time.

By
Getty Images
Getty Images

Prioritization is vital for mission success. In addition to the challenges brought about by the information technology revolution related to knowing and communicating with your people with meaningful depth, I think there is a second important effect that makes leadership especially challenging in the information age. Specifically, I’m referring to the volume and speed at which information flows onto your plate.

Between e-mail, phone, text, instant messaging, video conferencing, social media, the internet, and an ever-expanding list of other applications, information saturation has become the norm. Most of the time your plate is overflowing, and it can feel like everything is a priority. But as the old saying goes, “When everything is a priority, nothing is a priority.”  

This lesson was especially reinforced for me in 2009 when I was transitioning from the Pentagon to my final assignment as the Marine aircraft group commander in South Carolina. It’s customary for commanding officers in the military to develop and distribute a “philosophy of command.” This is typically a one-page leadership philosophy or “leader’s intent” for the organization, so that everyone knows the commander’s vision and expectations for the unit (we’ll discuss this topic in more depth in the next chapter).

As I began my due diligence and mission analysis to draft my leader’s intent, a familiar pattern began to emerge. Like many organizations, it seemed like the unit was focused on being good at so many priorities, that it was at risk of being average at best at what mattered most.

To drill deeper, I researched all of the requirements that the unit was accountable for in the form of directives and orders from higher headquarters. The list added up to approximately 50 mandatory requirements throughout the year with various time commitments for each. When I added up the total time requirement and divided by the total number of people in the aircraft group, the result was an average of 23 hours per person per day. That didn’t include eating or sleeping. Clearly something had to give. 

So I began whittling down all 50 requirements into five core priorities which I believed were critical for us to excel at what mattered most. I’ve found that it’s important for an organization’s priorities to flow from its purpose. Our purpose was our mission, and our mission was to be prepared to win in combat. Around this purpose revolved our five core priorities: aircrew training, aircraft readiness, maintenance training, risk management, and family readiness. 

My philosophy was that winning in combat required well trained, tactically proficient aircrew. Aircrew training depended upon our ability to generate training flights with ready aircraft, which in turn required quality maintenance. Sustained success in these areas required an underlying foundation of sound judgment and prudent risk management in order to maximize combat preparedness while simultaneously protecting our people and preserving our resources. And finally, all of these priorities directly depended on the morale and welfare of our most valuable assets—each and every Marine, Sailor, government civilian, and family member in the aircraft group. 

In order to remain focused on these five core areas, however, I had to accept risk in the remaining 45 “priorities.” But I am so glad I did, because six months later all nine squadrons in the aircraft group were called upon to deploy nearly simultaneously to the four corners of the globe from Iraq, to Afghanistan, to Japan, and to aircraft carriers everywhere between.

Looking back, I am convinced that had I not prioritized, some of those units would not have not been successful in their mission. And a few of them would not have brought everyone home safely. But due to extraordinary leadership and focus by the commanding officers of those squadrons, they performed remarkably in their missions and brought everyone home safely.

Perhaps what is most surprising to me is that my boss never asked me about the other 45 priorities. This reinforced for me how important it is in today’s world of information saturation to diligently protect and shield our teams by helping them prioritize, so that they can stay focused on what’s most important and “keep the main thing the main thing.”

Excerpted with permission from THE SUBSTANCE OF LEADERSHIP: A Practical Framework for Effectively Leading a High-Performing Team (Per Capita Publishing, September 21, 2021). 

    David Robinson

    David Robinson is the founder and CEO of Vertical Performance Enterprises, a leadership and management consulting company specializing in executive leadership development and organizational performance improvement. A former fighter pilot, TOPGUN instructor, and U.S. Marine Corps colonel with over three decades of experience leading high-performing teams in complex, dynamic, high-stakes operating environments, David is a senior advisor to Fortune 1000 companies and an international speaker on the subject of leadership effectiveness. His passion is helping leaders inspire their teams to change their world. David grew up in Winchester, Virginia and currently lives with his family in Hilton Head, South Carolina. www.verticalperformance.us
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Priorities of Life: Keep the Right Pace

    by karanbir singh walia
    simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock
    Work Smarter//

    How to Prioritize When Everything Feels Important

    by Gustavo Razzetti
    Mastering the art of prioritization
    Community//

    5 Simple Steps to Take to Master the Art of Prioritization

    by Lystia Putranto
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.