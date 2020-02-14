Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Fuel Yourself//

Why Prepping for a Workout Makes You More Likely to Do It

It’s called an instigation cue, and it’s key to building a habit that sticks.

By
New Africa / Shutterstock
New Africa / Shutterstock

When it comes to building a new healthy habit, sometimes all it takes is a simple cue to help us commit every small step of the way. Starting the day with a good workout can set a positive tone for your entire day, but there are inevitably some days when all we want to do is stay burrowed in bed. You may not be able to resist the call of the snooze button every morning, but what you can do is enlist the help of your immediate surroundings to make getting up and moving all the more enticing

We know from a body of research that situational cues, like placing a significant object somewhere you’ll see or encounter when you go through the motions of your morning routine, are one of the simplest yet powerful behavioral motivators at our disposal. All you have to do is choose something that signifies the behavior you want to follow through with — your workout clothes, your yoga mat, or sneakers — and set it where you’ll see it upon waking up. This small bit of preparation the night before takes almost no energy to do in the moment, but serves as a gentle reminder of your intentions to prioritize your health and well-being. 

The goal is to make waking up and getting out the door to the gym an instigation habit, as psychologists call it, a behavior you follow automatically or by routine — which is especially ideal for morning exercisers who tend not to be at their most alert first thing in the morning. One study from Iowa State, published in Health Psychology, found that this kind of habit is the greatest predictor of whether we’ll actually end up working out on a regular basis. 

What’s more, our clothes carry significant meaning in terms of how we feel when we see and wear them. Psychologists call this “enclothed cognition,” and some experts say this can even affect our performance to a surprising extent. According to Jonathan Fader, Ph.D., longtime sports psychologist of the New York Giants and New York Mets, “When you put on new fitness gear, you begin to get into character like an actor putting on a costume for a performance. As a result, you expect to have a better performance, making you more mentally prepared for the task.” 

So think of preparing for your workout as preparing for your performance. You may find setting your cues by laying out your clothes and gear where you’ll see them in the moment is just the kind of built-in motivational boost you need to get moving.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Mallory Stratton, Associate Editor at Thrive Global

Mallory is an Associate Editor at Thrive Global. She brings to Thrive a multifaceted background spanning science editorial, brand strategy, publishing, and partnerships. She was recently Associate Editor on “It’s All In Your Head” by Keith Blanchard (Wicked Cow Studios, 2017), an illustrated brain science book, and worked closely on its accompanying cross-platform partnerships with Time Inc. and WebMD. She spends her off-hours curating playlists, practicing restorative yoga, and savoring a good cigar now and then.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

getty images
Community//

8 Ways to Help Your Fitness Resolutions Stick

by Ashley Camuso
Community//

Are NY Resolutions dead?

by Michelle Caira
girl holding cup of coffee with phone on the table
Community//

5 Alternatives to Checking Your Phone When You Wake Up

by Bethany Halland

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.