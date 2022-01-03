By Ashley Stahl, Originally Published in Forbes

Positive thinking can seem like whimsical advice, but as a career coach, I can confidently say that exuding positive energy can make a huge difference during every step of the job hunting process.

Just like in any other competition, during a job hunt, you stand to face loads of rejection before finding the perfect fit. Rather than wallowing in the rejection of one opportunity, however, I encourage all of my clients to accept the rejection as an obvious sign that this was not the right job or environment for them. Harnessing this energy will pay you dividends in the long run, because the simple keys to success are tenacity, patience and growth.

So, I invite you to humor me. Read these short tips before you fill out your next application, and see why positive thinking is your best shot at landing your dream job.

Get curious about your rejection letters.

Do your best not to take any job rejections personally. Keep in mind, stories like Steven Spielberg, who was rejected three times from the USC School of Theater, Film and Television. We all know how that turned out for him. A positive attitude during a time of defeat will only make you better prepared for your next opportunity. All energy rubs off during the job interview. According to Scientific American, psychologists call this phenomenon emotional contagion, a three-step process through which one person’s feelings transfer to another person. So, while you may have an impressive resume and you nailed your cover letter, the most important aspect of the job hunt is the interview. This is where your excitement levels, your demeanor and your communication skills will be observed to see if they’ll mesh with the rest of the team’s attitude. This cohesiveness is important. For example, a study from Psychology Today found that small groups which “spread” positive emotion rather than negative emotion were not only happier, but they displayed more cooperation and felt they’d performed better on their task. If you come into your interview with an expectation of rejection, you’ll ask questions through that context—and interviewers will feel your fear or sense of attachment. If you come in with positive energy and make confident statements, it will make the interviewer’s decision that much easier once you’ve walked out the door.

Keep your options open. With a seemingly infinite amount of resources at our fingertips, there are almost endless opportunities to turn to in terms of finding a job that's the perfect fit for you. Don't rely on one company's response, because you never know what the next job offer will bring. Apply to multiple jobs daily so that you'll not only discover how many roles you can fit into but also you'll set standards and expectations for your next job. You'd be surprised what some companies will offer that may have never crossed your mind!

Desperation is palpable and one of the biggest business repellants. Work with a company that approaches you with the same level of excitement that you approach them with, and understand that everyone is interviewing each other. After all, you’re not for free! There is an ideal fit for you out there, and it’s key you ask the questions to discover it… Keep these tips in mind on your hunt, and keep your head up, the right job is out there!

