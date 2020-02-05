In a skill-oriented job market where certifications speak louder than words, project management is one such area of expertise that is in huge demand by almost every industry. If you don’t believe this, take a look at the following statistics:

Now let those numbers sink in, and if you’re still wondering as to why get PMP Certification , here are the top reasons why PMP certification is the answer to all your career concerns.

By 2020, project management jobs are expected to grow to 15.7 million globally.

Most project-oriented industries such as Manufacturing, Construction, Oil and Gas, IT and Finance are expecting a 37% increase in their output by 2020.

Certified project management professionals (PMP certification holders) take home an average salary of $81,000 (USD) according to Earning Power: Project Management Salary Survey, Ninth Edition, 2015.

PMP certification holders garner a higher salary (20% higher on average) than those without it.

Value of PMP Certification

Gain universally applicable project management skills: A project management certification will boost your knowledge in a domain that is in demand all over the world. PMP certification skills are valid and applicable across industries and geographies, thus opening a plethora of opportunities for project management professionals.

Increased Remuneration and better career opportunities: Enrolling for a Project Management Course leading to PMP certified status makes it highly likely for an individual to get a raise in the existing job or open the doors of other employers looking to fill managerial positions in their companies.

Global Recognition: Achieving the PMP Certification boosts morale and does wonders to your confidence. It puts you right in the league of global professionals who are certified and raises the possibility of networking with international PM experts.

Why Project Management Course?

There are various project management courses in the market from different vendors. However, PMP certification from Project Management Institute (PMI) offers a comprehensive body of common knowledge applicable globally. Project Management Training from a PMI authorized training center is essential to gain deep insights that is difficult to gather when self-studying. When investing so much time, effort and money into earning a certification, it is wise to go for PMP training in order to improve your chances of clearing the Project Management certification exam.