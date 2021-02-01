Why People Believe Conspiracy Theories — And What we Can Do About It

“Human minds just don’t work that way,” Jay Michaelson told me, responding to my naive proposition that we could dissuade people from believing conspiracy theories by illuminating their logical fallacies.

“We’re not designed by evolution to be rational-dominated creatures. Reason exists for the service of our survival… but so do a lot of other things. And when we think our survival is at stake, reason goes out the window.”

Michaelson, is a Columnist at The Daily Beast, a Meditation Teacher at 10% Happier, and a Rabbi.

I was halfway across the world when I first heard of Jay Michaelson. I was alone, at a cafe, just before midnight, contemplating nothing less than the meaning of life. I was 11-months into a religious journey that I had subconsciously embarked on after a traumatic loss, facilitated by a religious group which had transplanted me overseas and convinced me of a new perspective of reality. A family member had sent me one of Michaelson’s articles the night I was at the cafe and, after reading it over a few times — I got on a plane and left the community – that same night.

Prior to reading the article, I hadn’t been able to refute the seemingly logical arguments that the religious group had been professing to me. Michaelson’s article showed how the group’s arguments were marred with circular reasoning, non-falsifiability, confirmation bias, and other logical fallacies — ultimately resulting in my return to the world view that I had prior to joining the religious group.

Why People Believe in Conspiracy Theories

Although the rationality of Michaelson’s article convinced me to abandon a belief system, for most people this method will be ineffective.

Most people, as Michaelson describes (and as many studies show,) will not be influenced by rationale — they will be influenced by emotion.

This is true because logic is typically not a driving factor for why someone embraces a conspiracy theory in the first place. Usually, a person develops belief in a conspiracy theory for emotional and social reasons — not rational reasons.

People tend to believe in conspiracy theories because they provide an answer to reality that feels right or it matches what their friends and family believe. Conspiracy theories are often a response to the perceived craziness, traumatizing, or seemingly nonsensical events that happen in our world. The offer an explanation — a glimmer of hope — to some people.

These theories are also compounded through social reinforcement. As Michaelson points out, “If everyone you know believes that the election was stolen, you are likely to also believe that, because humans base our beliefs on what other humans believe.”

What is at stake for a holder of a conspiracy theory might be much greater than the idea itself; it could be their entire sense of self. Thus, their belief in the theory is held together by an aversion to cognitive dissonance; a strong unwillingness to challenge a deeply held belief.

An example of this are the followers of Heaven’s Gate. “There are Heaven’s Gate followers who didn’t commit suicide but still believe in the Heaven’s Gate prophecy” — (note: the Heaven’s Gate conspiracy theory states that followers would commit suicide and be able to leave their bodies to unify up to the next level.) “It’s easier for a follower to believe in that theory than to think that they believed lies for 15 years,” Michaelson mentioned.

How to Dissuade a Conspiracy Theorist

Some climate conspiracy theorists deny the reality of climate change and allege that the world’s leading climatologists are in kahoots and are trying to create a socialist world government.

The Yale Program on Climate Change Communication (YPCCC) conducts studies on how people change their minds on climate change, and they have found that evidence-based argumentation seldom works. According to the YPCCC, the most effective way to convince someone that climate change is real is to have them talk about places they care about and reflect on how those places have changed. For example, getting someone to mention that their ski resort doesn’t have as much snow, or that their pond used to have more fish, is more likely to have a resonating effect on this person than sharing graphs or charts about climate change. Individuals need to realize on their own accord that climate change is real. Ironically, even though their personal observations are anecdotal and inconsequential, those observations are more likely to change their mind than a summation of facts and findings.

A person believes in a conspiracy theory not because of facts and evidence, but because of first-hand intuitive, emotional reasoning. Data and facts didn’t get them to buy into it in the first place, and so it won’t get them out of it.

However, if you target the forces behind their beliefs, there is an opportunity to change their mind.

If we can get to the heart of the matter — and truly recognize and appreciate the reason why someone believes a conspiracy, instead of just focusing on what the conspiracy theory is — we have a real opportunity to influence them.

Through empathy, compassion, and and awareness of the motivations why someone might want to believe in something, will allow us to build trust and ultimately help the person see the truth through their own eyes.