Why Parental Involvement is Key to a Child’s Educational Success

Education is clearly important to a child’s development, but some parents and other stakeholders don’t always realize that education, in many ways, begins in the home. Extensive studies have shown that children achieve far more academically when their parents or guardians are closely involved in their education. Let’s take a look at why that is the case and discuss what you can do as a parent to get more involved when your child is in school.

Discipline, like education, often begins in the home. A child who is taught from a young age to show respect to others and behave around their peers will be more likely to carry these lessons into the classroom. They will be more likely to listen to their teachers, take their studies seriously, and want to excel in the school setting. The home and the classroom are often extensions of each other, so it’s crucial to reinforce lessons that are learned in each location.

School can present challenges for anyone, but it can be especially difficult for some students considered to be “at risk” or economically disadvantaged. Additionally, children with learning disabilities or other factors that might impact their ability to remain at grade level may need support outside of class, and home is oftentimes the ideal place for them to receive additional academic assistance. When provided the necessary support, all students are incapable of learning something new and thriving in the classroom. Some students may need some additional academic enrichment or study time after school to achieve their goals. Parents can help by providing them with positive learning environments at home that enhance their child’s learning experience.

Being involved in education does more than help children grow personally and academically; it can also help parents become more informed on what their children are learning. As parents become more knowledgeable about what their children are studying in class, they will be in a better position to help their children thrive inside and outside the classroom.

There are many compelling reasons for parents being closely involved in their child’s education. While that might sound daunting to some parents, the good news is that it isn’t always difficult for parents to get involved. Parents should feel empowered to speak with their child’s principal or teacher to learn how they can be more involved or informed about what’s happening in the classroom. Parents should also observe what their child is learning in class and the work that they are bringing home. There are many ways parents can help their children in school, and being involved will undoubtedly lead to increased academic outcomes.