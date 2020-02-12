Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Organisations shouldn’t focus on Wellness

Why I believe that Organisations need to look beyond wellness

By

I have an issue with using the word ‘Wellness’ and I rarely (if ever) use it in any of my materials. It’s not an offensive word, so you might be thinking why would I have an issue with it?

It’s because it’s limiting.

When I hear ‘Wellness’, I automatically think of it as being the opposite of unwell and at best you are doing ok. The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as ‘the state of being healthy’.

I often come across ‘Wellness’ in the context of corporate health and wellness programmes where organisations have programmes to help their employees manage their physical and mental health.  These programmes are a step in the right direction and many organisations do an outstanding job.  It’s a win-win for employees and employers. If the workforce is ‘well’ then there will be less illness, productivity will be higher and staff retention will increase.

However, it’s still limiting, if you are ‘well and healthy’ both physically and mentally then you have reached your goal.

What if employees were given the tools and techniques to operate at their very best at work and their personal lives? This takes the employees beyond wellness and healthy as the baseline and enables them to be the best they can be at work and in their personal lives.

Getting the very best out of the employees is going to result in great outcomes for the organisation because the employees will:

  • Maximise their energy levels – all day and all week energy
  • Improve decision making
  • Identify and mitigate stress – build resilience
  • Improve their cognition, focus and problem-solving skills
  • Create a balance between work, their personal life and their own health
  • Develop and maintain healthy relationships in and out of work

When employees are operating at their very best and given the opportunities to grow it has a positive benefit on the bottom line and grows the organisation. Employees sell more, they solve problems creatively, they become advocates for the brand and accelerate their progression within the organisation. 

It sounds great but how is it possible?

Organisations need to look beyond wellness and create programmes of work that not only keep people ‘healthy and well’ but also give their employees an opportunity to accelerate their personal and professional performance.

Nick Powell, Helping entrepreneurs and executives take their personal and professional performance to the next level. www.strongerself.global

I've spent the past 17 years helping to transform businesses and am now working with entrepreneurs and executives to do the same. I work with high achievers to help take their performance to the next level using cutting edge strategies, tools and techniques from the worlds of cognitive performance, bio-hacking, productivity and neuroscience to enable a state of peak performance.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“You never know what someone is dealing with, so if they seem off from their usual self, simply taking a few minutes to ask how they are could make all the difference.” with Sammy Courtright

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Dr. Helena Lass is a practicing psychiatrist and mental wellness expert
Community//

The Missing Piece of the Wellness Puzzle – Mental Wellness

by Kaur Lass
Community//

A Spotlight on Employee Wellness––Learn How Energy Tycoon, Tom Cummins Implements Wellness Initiatives to Boost the Bottom Line

by Jeff King

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.