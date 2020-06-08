Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Oprah May Be Upset With Me…

What my separation from my ex, his wife, and her ex taught me that I didn't realize during quarantine.

By

Oprah may be upset with me.  Oprah may also have some words for my ex-husband, his wife and her ex-husband.

Last week, a dream came true when we joined Oprah on her virtual event,  YOUR LIFE IN FOCUS: A VISION FORWARD, Live Virtual Experience.  Her producers read my story here about feeling lonely in a house full of people and asked me to join to share the story of my Quarantine journey living with my ex-husband, his wife, her ex-husband and our kids.  

As a journalist and entrepreneur, sharing my journey with Oprah and her audience was so empowering.  Saying, “Hi,Oprah” felt like I was speaking to my best friend.  But the best part about it was hopefully helping others.  When couples get divorced, the goal when figuring out how to live apart is to hopefully do what is in the best interest of the kids.  It doesn’t always work that way.  I have always said to my kids that two happy homes are best.  I have always shared with my boys that they are so lucky to have happy parents who are friends.  We weren’t always friends, though not until recently, I think.  Often in divorce, there is hate and divide.  So much like what is happening in this country right now.  Coming together and putting aside all of our previous differences and sharing it with Oprah and her audience was so meaningful, even if it helps just one divorced family to come together.

We spoke about much of what I have shared.  Loneliness, my desire to date, and my wish to leave the shared house for a break.  Oprah said that if I left, and if I was staying with her, she would not allow me back.  My housemates weren’t thrilled with the idea either.  They knew I wanted to go on a socially distanced date.  They knew I wanted to see my family.  They knew I wanted to have a drink outside with friends at home in New York City.  They knew, as a social person, I was struggling.  They didn’t like, or even agree with what I wanted, but I felt after putting my kids and everyone else first for so long, it was time for me.  As the rest of the country was beginning to open slightly, I wanted to start to live a little.  As I told Oprah, as a Cancer Survivor, I don’t like to live in fear. 

An hour after the show ended, I left.  I did everything I wanted to do at home for two days.  It was the best decision I’ve made.  I went on the date.  It was the best date I’ve gone on in years because I realized right away he wasn’t for me, though a really nice guy.  I realized a lot more about myself during my time away.   I realized I had spent so much time on facetimes and calls during my loneliness in our blended quarantine house that finally meeting made me see things differently.  I realized that because of the isolation, I spent time with someone I might not have before.  I enjoyed the attention. I ignored traits that aren’t for me.  I overlooked characteristics that I wouldn’t have if we met sooner, in real life.  I came to realize that it may be best to focus my time and attention on people already in my life.  On people already in my world.  On those I’m living with. 

  • Denise Back in NYC Resetting and Socially Distancing

I drove back to Vermont, not knowing if I would be allowed in the house or sent into a more isolated room.  It turns out, I was welcome back in with the news that our lease was up and the house was rented for the summer.  I was welcome back with new decisions and thoughts on whether we would find another place to live together or to separate and go home.  With no summer activities, and NYC just beginning phase one, it didn’t seem like the best idea for the kids.  Had I not taken a break, I would have immediately decided to separate.  But being home and going on that date made me realize once again that staying together, for now, during this time, is what is best for our kids.  So, now in our 13th week, we are beginning another adventure together.  

  • Blended Family of Exes Still Together

Denise Albert, Co-Founder at The MOMS & Mamarazzi

Denise Albert is an award-winning journalist, television producer and Co-Founder of The MOMS (TheMOMS.com‬) and Mamarazzi Celebrity Events.  She is a Journalist, Cancer Survivor and Activist.  Denise is a Former Producer at Good Morning America, and Former President and Executive Producer at David Blaine Productions.   She was the Co-Host of MOMS & The City on NBC's Digital Television Platform and Co-Host of The MOMS on SiriusXM Radio and Mamarazzi on People.com. The MOMS created the first ever mom-focused town hall series called Mamarazzi. The ever-popular Mamarazzi® events give influential moms and media access to celebrities in a town-hall discussion while partnering with top consumer brands.  Mamarazzi guests have included Emmy and Oscar winners, Sarah Jessica Parker, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman and Goldie Hawn.  To date she has executed over 300 Mamarazzi events.

 

Albert is also an Advocate for Breast Cancer and has shared her story on People.com and had an on-going series at GoodHousekeeping.com.  Denise speaks at Medical Conferences, Charity Events and other organizations on a variety of topics about her journey including alongside Mariano Rivera as keynote for his recent charity event.

 

When Denise was diagnosed with Breast Cancer in December, 2015, she felt lucky to be diagnosed early after she found a lump just months after a mammography (she had received a letter saying it was normal but didn't read further to see that it said she had dense breasts and may want further testing).  She had a lumpectomy in January and was fortunate enough to share her story on People.com‬.  Denise used social media and her platforms with The MOMS along with an ongoing series at GoodHousekeeping.com‬ to continue to write about her journey.  ‬‬‬‬‬‬

 

Denise's video with the TSA after a horrific experience at LAX went viral and Denise is using that to educate others on the best ways to travel with illness.  Denise is in touch with hundreds of patients and families across the country and believes this answers the "why me?" and is passionate about raising awareness for Breast Cancer and helping others.

 

 The MOMS created, produced and hosted, Strut, The Fashionable Mom Show that presented three times at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center.  Denise contributed to The Hufﬁngton Post Parents and The Hufﬁngton Post Divorce, where she wrote a series called, "Divorce Diaries". Denise previously served as a feature reporter for NBA-TV and a producer at Inside Edition.  Denise is a better mom because she works and a better worker because she’s a mom. She lives in NYC with her two boys, Jaron and Jaylan.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Albert in temporary new country life.
Community//

Who Will I Become When Life Begins Again?

by Denise Albert
Community//

How My Blended Family Is Showing Up for Eachother

by Denise Albert
Community//

The Pandemic Made Me Realize I Chose The Best Ex-Husband

by Denise Albert

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.