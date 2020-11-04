Why Online Therapy Programs Are Important During The Pandemic

Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

The pandemic has caused stress, anxiety and depression on teens all over the world. Their schools where they interacted with friends in person closed for some time and they’ve been suddendly forced to spend time with their family more than usual.

When I was growing up in Dominican Republic we didn’t have problems as big as these. Millenials are experiencing something out of the ordinary and few people know how to deal with it effectively.

During La Creme‘s free COVID-19 virtual therapy program I discovered how important these are for our young ones. They help relieve stress, nervousness, confusion and fear. I’ve seen similar things happen when I get aspiring models who were bullied in school visit my modeling agency.

Using modeling or acting as a therapy program teens can develop their confidence. I’ve had actors come to me telling me they decided to pursue acting because they can be who they want to be, even if it’s just on the big screen.

Most virtual therapy programs take place on the Zoom app and are frequently asked questions like how to deal with pandemic related stress, how to stay positive or tips on avoiding going into the mental state of depression.

Should you need it, reach National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.