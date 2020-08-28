Why online studies became trending during global lockdown?

Online learning has always been a popular platform and many universities offer digital or blended learning as part of their course offerings. While traditional education has always been the norm but it faced many challenges during the global lockdown. As everyone was forced to maintain social distancing, physical classrooms were no longer feasible.

Moreover, with surplus time in hand, students wanted to upskill themselves and the only practical way to do that was through online programs. Hence, their demand rose tremendously and suddenly they became the new form of acquiring education. Some of the major reasons behind this popularity are discussed below.

The extended lockdown could have created a huge learning gap and as a result, students would have lost out an important year of their academic career. The online platform helped in maintaining continuity and saved many from missing out on educational goals. While many schools were already using technology and progressive methods of learning, they had to now completely revamp themselves to the new normal.

Considering how dynamic the business landscape is, one cannot afford to not stay ahead with all the new changes. Hence, it becomes vastly important to continuously upskill yourself with relevant expertise. Given the implications of the pandemic, it was no longer possible to study anything in a physical classroom or attend any workshops or seminars. Hence, online learning became the best tool to learn new expertise and build on existing knowledge.

Another reason why online education became trending was because of its easy vast reach. Staying technologically ahead was becoming increasingly important in the past few years and lockdown made it clear that innovation is the key to a futuristic tomorrow. While online was slowly gaining tractions and becoming a preferred medium of studies, these times made it the only way forward for many.

Educational technology is on its way to becoming further accelerated and online education will become a medium to give it the required traction. It has become a trend in recent times because it can reach out to all the remote corners of the world and offer required learning. It also brought to light the desperate need for a more modern platform of learning that can be easily accessed despite the barrier of physical space.

Also if you are looking for a lot of options as you plan to explore various online learning programs, you won’t be disappointed. There is a huge number of courses to choose from and you can easily select something that matches your required level of expertise and skill.

Apart from offering a flexible schedule that easily fits everyone’s lifestyle, this learning also promotes individual-centric learning. Recent times have highlighted the flaw in the ‘one method fit all’ kind of classroom education and focused on learning that fits everyone’s personal requirements. Adaptability to new format and emphasis on critical thinking is the essence of distance education that promotes a more proactive take on education. It promotes better skill-building in students and also enriches them for future job roles.