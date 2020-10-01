Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why One-on-One Meetings Are So Crucial in Leadership

When you’re in a leadership role, it’s important to be able to take the time for one-on-one meetings. Sometimes things get so busy when you’re running a company that you don’t feel as if you have the time for such meetings. Group meetings can be helpful as well but they don’t always have the same […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

When you’re in a leadership role, it’s important to be able to take the time for one-on-one meetings. Sometimes things get so busy when you’re running a company that you don’t feel as if you have the time for such meetings. Group meetings can be helpful as well but they don’t always have the same impact as a useful one-on-one session with someone. Take a look at why one-on-one meetings are so crucial in leadership by reading the information below.

Connecting with Your Employees

Having one-on-one meetings will be a great way to actually connect with your team. You want the people who are working for you to feel as though they matter. When you spend time talking to them, it’s going to help them to feel good about their jobs. It’s a great way for you to address any personal concerns that they might have as well.

Group meetings make it more difficult to address individual concerns that employees might have. They might feel as though they need to improve in certain areas but will be wary of bringing it up in a group setting. Conversely, it can be easy for you to neglect certain employees who don’t speak up much in meetings. Individual meetings are a great way to ensure that everyone is getting the right attention.

Personal Connections

Chatting one-on-one allows you to build a personal connection with employees too. You shouldn’t hesitate to exchange friendly words with them about everyday life stuff. It can’t be all about the company all the time if you want people to feel connected to you. Show them that you value them as human beings and they’re going to be motivated to work harder while achieving their personal goals.

Schedule One-on-One Meetings as Necessary

You should schedule one-on-one meetings as necessary. Some leaders find that having a good one-on-one meeting with an employee every month makes a big difference. Others might schedule meetings more often or they might intersperse one-on-one meetings with regular casual talk. Figure out the timeline that works for you and you’ll be able to keep employees motivated to succeed.

james f. kenefick headshot

James F. Kenefick, Managing Partner at Azafran Capital Partners

As Managing Partner of Azafran Capital Partners, James F. Kenefick is a distinguished and trusted leader who bears over 25 years of expertise in leadership, business development, finance, and technology. In conjunction with his work, James diligently serves on the board of directors for several prominent organizations, and has mentored young entrepreneurs in the past. When he is not at work, James can be found enjoying the great outdoors, whether by fly-fishing, hiking, or even participating in a triathlon. To learn more, be sure to visit James F. Kenefick's website.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to run 1:1 meetings no matter how big your team gets

by Stefan Palios
Courtesy of Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images
Wisdom//

4 Communication Hacks Great Leaders Don’t Ignore

by John Eades
Community//

How much does ignorance cost your business?

by Paul McMonagle

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.