Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Wisdom//

Why Your Phone Should Have No Place at the Dinner Table

Consider this a science-backed start to focusing more on the people who matter to you.

By
Nok Lek / Shutterstock
Nok Lek / Shutterstock

Does your phone typically have a seat next to you at the dinner table? Or do you keep it face down but within arm’s reach, so you can pull up Shazam or IMDB without skipping a beat in the conversation? While many of us consider ourselves expert multitaskers in social environments, juggling conversations and our devices simultaneously, the science is in that multitasking is a myth, and furthermore, we’re not being as present as we think we are when our phones are handy. 

According to research from the University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business, our phones have a measurable impact on our ability to focus and meaningfully connect with those around us. The study, published in the Journal for the Association of Consumer Research, found that the mere presence of our phones nearby — even if they’re face-down, on silent, or in our bag or pocket — reduces our available cognitive capacity and functioning, even though we may feel like we’re fully focused and attentive. 

And the easier it is for you to notice your phone, whether you can see it in your field of vision or not, the worse off your cognitive resources will be for the task at hand. “Your conscious mind isn’t thinking about your smartphone, but that process — the process of requiring yourself to not think about something — uses up some of your limited cognitive resource,” says lead author Adrian Ward, Ph.D. Translation: “It’s a brain drain.”

So before you sit down for your next meal, keep your phone away from the table. Better yet, leave it in the next room so it’s as far out of sight and out of mind as possible. You’ll start to see how much you may have been missing from your mealtimes — and your loved ones will appreciate having your full presence at the table.

Follow us here and subscribe here for all the latest news on how you can keep Thriving.

Stay up to date or catch-up on all our podcasts with Arianna Huffington here.

Mallory Stratton, Associate Editor at Thrive Global

Mallory is an Associate Editor at Thrive Global. She brings to Thrive a multifaceted background spanning science editorial, brand strategy, publishing, and partnerships. She was recently Associate Editor on “It’s All In Your Head” by Keith Blanchard (Wicked Cow Studios, 2017), an illustrated brain science book, and worked closely on its accompanying cross-platform partnerships with Time Inc. and WebMD. She spends her off-hours curating playlists, practicing restorative yoga, and savoring a good cigar now and then.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

The Dangers of Distraction

by Sarah Phillips
Foxy burrow / Shutterstock
Unplug & Recharge//

4 Smart Strategies to Get Your Loved Ones to Unplug

by Marina Khidekel
Community//

How to fight “Nomophobia”—the fear of not having your phone

by Jory MacKay

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.