Why Narrowing Your Niche Is Nothing To Fear

Your content and messaging is the lifeblood of your online business. It matters. A lot.



The ability to articulate how you can solve someone’s problem in seconds can be the deciding factor behind whether you sign that client or make the sale.



This skill stems from one main thing… Clearly identifying your niche.



‘Niching down’ is SO important because it allows you to speak directly to your people. It conveys how you can help them with their very specific problem. When you can create this connection it helps to build that know, like, and trust factor.



Despite the benefits of identifying your niche, many online business owners resist it. Fear, ego, and indecision rear their ugly heads and it can all get too hard.



Here are three of the most common fears around niching down:



1. The Limiting Belief: ‘I don’t want to miss potential clients or leave anyone out’



This 100% based on scarcity. People want to cast their net far and wide in fear of having a tiny tribe. They worry about having a small email list or missing out on the sale. I’ve definitely been there and I can tell you, the fear is real.



Yet, the idea that casting a wide net leads to more profit couldn’t be further from the truth. When you try to appeal to everyone, you end up doing one of two things (sometimes both)…

Blending into everything else that’s out there.

Confusing the hell out of your audience because you aren’t able to stay consistent with your message.



By identifying your niche, you’re able to speak directly to your people and what they’re going through. They felt seen, heard and supported. And are much more likely to become devotees of your craft.



2. The Second-Guess: ‘What if I pick the wrong one?’



Oh man, do I relate to this one. I would worry for hours, days and nights on end that I’d pick the ‘wrong one’ and end up wasting all my time and energy. So I did nothing and got nowhere fast… ironic right?



You might pick a niche and realize a few months down the track that it’s not the right one for you. That’s a risk you take when you sign up for the business game. Taking action will get you much further than ruminating for hours ever will. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work.



Sure, you might have to retrace a few steps. But think of the clarity you would have gained in the process. How much clearer and effective your message will be now that you know what you don’t want!



3. Commitment Issues: ‘I’ve got so much to offer, I don’t want to be tied down to just one thing’



Think of your niche as a really savvy marketing tool. Does that take the pressure off? The truth is, your niche is less about what you offer or what you do and more about how you attract your people.



When you narrow your niche, you can pinpoint specific problems and speak straight to them. Your message becomes crystal clear. As a result, you attract a specific crowd of people who resonate.



It’s what puts you in the ‘expert seat’. It allows you to become the leader in your field. It doesn’t mean you can’t help people with MORE than that specific thing.



The key takeaway here: You have nothing to fear by niching down.



Think of your defined niche (and super-targeted copy) as your megaphone. Your most effective marketing method. The thing that will set you up as an expert in your field.



When you’re content and messaging is consistent, you create connection. Your audience will feel seen, as though you just get them. This builds trust – which then leads to button-clicking, call scheduling and the heavenly ping of payment notifications.



The kicker? Creating this type of consistency and connection is only made possible by – you guessed it – embracing (and nailing) your niche!