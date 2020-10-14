Why mindset is your secret key to success

Mindset and marketing guru, Tara Best, Founder and Director of Tara Punter PR, shares an introduction to mindset and why it’s vital for busy business women.

Tara Best, Founder and Director of Tara Punter PR

Your mindset is everything.

To me, it’s the most important asset that you have. The best ideas in the world will remain just that if the mindset underpinning what you do isn’t right.

It’s no secret that running your own business whilst balancing your home and social life can be tough at times. Those crazy mornings with back-to-back meetings, early morning yoga classes or keeping on top of your bottomless email inbox – trust me, I’ve been there.

But, going through each day with a positive mind and mentality will help you to navigate these challenges and see the opportunities, not the knocks. Only you have the power to choose what kind of day you have, so pick wisely.

Interestingly, mindset goes way beyond just ‘the mind.’ Your beliefs, your attitude, your passion, your habits, are all down to mindset. Let’s say you fall out of bed feeling tired and do nothing to challenge that belief, you’ll feel that way all day. Whereas if you get out of bed and consciously decide that you’re going to get yourself feeling pumped for the day then that’s how you’ll feel. It just goes to show that your thoughts are more powerful than you ever realise.

Remember, “Your mindset is the single biggest weapon you have – use it wisely.”

So, what is mindset?

Mindset is a way of thinking; your frame of mind. Your mindset is a collection of thoughts and beliefs that shape your ‘thought habits’. In turn, your thought habits affect how you think, what you feel and do. Your mindset impacts how you make sense of the world and yourself. Your mind is divided into your conscious and unconscious mind. Interestingly, the unconscious takes up a staggering 96% of your mind space! Your unconscious mind is the part we want to work with.

Your current beliefs have generally been ingrained since you were a young child. If you were told when you were younger that ‘money doesn’t grow on trees’ you’ll likely believe it to be true well into your adult years, and therefore, subsequent money blocks. But it’s essential to realise, these aren’t your beliefs and you have the power to rewrite them. It’s never too late!

Some people struggle with confidence issues; “I’m not good enough’ for example. Ever felt like that after a tough client call? Maybe you were told you ‘weren’t trying hard enough’ when you were younger and these feelings of inadequacy come back? Well, these ‘normal’ actions can have a long-lasting, negative impact on your mind. But we can overcome them, and I will tell you how.

Let’s look at some different kinds of mindset, and how you can programme your mind to be positive and to raise you up.

Money Mindset

Money mindset is an overriding attitude that you have about your finances. It drives how you make key financial decisions every day and it can have a big impact on your ability to achieve your goals.

A fixed or negative money mindset will really limit your earning potential, saving potential and spending potential! In business, people with a fixed money mindset will genuinely believe they can’t charge or earn what they both desire and are worth and often don’t have the confidence to ask for that pay rise or increase their prices. Does that ring any bells with you? This mindset can actually limit growth and prevent people getting the success that they deserve.

Outside of business, a fixed money mindset can mean you’re always pinching the pennies, and not investing in things which could save you other valuable resources like time, which can also have a detrimental effect – if you’re busy, how about having a cleaner to help at home?

Handy tip: there are specific money mindset coaches out there to help you if this is something you struggle with. I use money mindset affirmations, such as, “I am financially abundant” as part of my daily mindset routine and encourage you to try it, because if you say something enough times, your mind believes it. Trust me, this stuff really works!

Self-belief mindset

Everyone has the capacity to improve their self-belief and science tells us that people with a strong sense of self-belief are not only admired, but they inspire confidence in others. However, low self-belief is the biggest reason for not doing something. You may find yourself thinking “What if I fail?” These ‘what ifs’ are the biggest killer to any idea or dream. Your self- belief is strongly linked to your unconscious mind, so it’s imperative to work on this through mindset work.

Just before you fall asleep is when your mind is falling into that unconscious state. It’s the time when things can truly sink in, so if you’re thinking “I’m not good enough”, then your mind will believe you. In the last hour of the day, your mind is like a sponge and it is absorbing information to the extent it was when you were less than seven years old. So, ensure the last hour of your day is filled with positivity and self-love and reap the rewards! Try picturing how it would feel if you had fulfilled the dream or goal you wanted to. What would you say or do? Get inventive with your imagination and begin to put yourself in those shoes of the future you, your self-belief will soar!

Growth mindset

People who believe their talents can be developed, whether it be through hard work, good strategies or input from others, have a growth mindset. The best things happen when you step outside of your comfort zone. The scariest things I’ve done in my business and life have resulted in the biggest gains. Having that faith in myself comes down to having developed a growth mindset.

If you don’t have a growth mindset, you’ll rarely be able to improve yourself, get that promotion or grow a business, as you’ll find yourself plateauing.

It was in April 2017 that I needed a growth mindset more than ever. My business had plateaued and I had to find a way to be able to work with more clients. My own coach (yes even coaches need coaches) advised me to grow my team; this terrified me. I am a self-confessed, control freak! However, because I had a growth mindset, I knew I would and could grow my team. I had total faith in myself and my business and took on a journalist and an assistant. I’ve never looked back.

What can you do to build a growth mindset? Is it that you need to invest in an assistant to delegate tasks to, that you don’t have the time for? Maybe you’re starting or growing a business and a business coach is what you need to help you to stand out in your sector?

Why is Mindset important?

Mindset really is everything. It’s the biggest, most powerful asset you can have and by far the best thing you can invest in.

Mindset work will rarely be ‘finished’ – I’m working on mine every single day. I find it helps me in all areas of my life; business, relationship, and mostly, with myself.

Just remember, as soon as you uncover some blocks, others will arise; keep working on you, as you can be your own worst enemy or your own best friend. Which will you choose?

As soon as you believe in this work and have total belief in yourself, anything really is possible.

