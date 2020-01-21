Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why microsteps are essential to innovation

Microsteps aren't just key to innovation—they're the only way to innovate.

By

When Apple introduced iPhone in 2007, even Steve Jobs himself could not have imagined the true extent of profoundly global impact this device would go on to achieve in the following years, veritably revolutionizing the way we live our day-to-day lives by putting the Internet in our pockets and palms.

Similarly, if you were to rewind the clock back to January 24, 1984 and speak to a young Steve Jobs debuting Macintosh, the first mass-market PC with a built-in graphical user interface and mouse that arguably ushered in a whole new era of home computing, Jobs would have been unable to envision the iPhone later presented to the world almost two and a half decades in the future.

And if you were to travel yet further back in time to 1976, speaking to an even younger 21-year-old Steve Jobs with his original Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak (plus the third, oft forgotten cofounder Ron Wayne, who infamously sold his 10% ownership stake in Apple for just $2,300 that same year), they would be hard-pressed to envision anything beyond the rather simplistic Apple I computer, which went on sale for $666.66 in July 1976.

All of this is to say that even Steve Jobs, who is widely celebrated as one of the most dynamic visionaries in modern history, could not have foreseen the Apple Inc. of today as he closed the first wholesale of 50 Apple I computers to Byte Shop for $500 each. After all, who could possibly imagine that a simple, albeit cutting-edge at the time, device like the Apple I would serve as the genesis of the world’s first trillion dollar company?

The history of Apple, rising from garage startup to world-leading tech firm by continually delivering new and radical product innovations, illustrates something important about microsteps.

    Christopher Williams 1

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    The Career Advice No One Tells You, from the Co-Founder of Apple

    by Alex Banayan
    Community//

    9 Timeless Lessons from Steve Jobs

    by Shyam Ramanathan
    Community//

    9 Timeless lessons from Steve Jobs

    by Shyam Ramanathan

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.