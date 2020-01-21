Why microsteps are essential to innovation

When Apple introduced iPhone in 2007, even Steve Jobs himself could not have imagined the true extent of profoundly global impact this device would go on to achieve in the following years, veritably revolutionizing the way we live our day-to-day lives by putting the Internet in our pockets and palms.

Similarly, if you were to rewind the clock back to January 24, 1984 and speak to a young Steve Jobs debuting Macintosh, the first mass-market PC with a built-in graphical user interface and mouse that arguably ushered in a whole new era of home computing, Jobs would have been unable to envision the iPhone later presented to the world almost two and a half decades in the future.

And if you were to travel yet further back in time to 1976, speaking to an even younger 21-year-old Steve Jobs with his original Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak (plus the third, oft forgotten cofounder Ron Wayne, who infamously sold his 10% ownership stake in Apple for just $2,300 that same year), they would be hard-pressed to envision anything beyond the rather simplistic Apple I computer, which went on sale for $666.66 in July 1976.

All of this is to say that even Steve Jobs, who is widely celebrated as one of the most dynamic visionaries in modern history, could not have foreseen the Apple Inc. of today as he closed the first wholesale of 50 Apple I computers to Byte Shop for $500 each. After all, who could possibly imagine that a simple, albeit cutting-edge at the time, device like the Apple I would serve as the genesis of the world’s first trillion dollar company?

The history of Apple, rising from garage startup to world-leading tech firm by continually delivering new and radical product innovations, illustrates something important about microsteps.