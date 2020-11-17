Why Mental Health Is Important

When it comes to well-being, mental health is one of the most important aspects in your life. Mental health problems such as anxiety and depression can impede overall health and make problems in your life professionally, socially, and personally.

Anxiety

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health disorders across the nation and can be paralyzing for people. It can lead to problems in social situations, especially those with social anxiety, and make it more difficult for individuals to function normally.

Anxiety can be a difficult thing to comprehend if you’ve never experienced it. It is similar to the strange feeling of butterflies in the stomach when meeting a new person or in a foreign in environment, but it is generally a constant and persistent problem.

Depression

Along with anxiety, depression is an incredibly prominent mental health issue that can lead to issues major impediments in a person’s day-to-day life.

There are numerous different forms of depression. One extremely relevant form of depression is seasonal affective disorder (SAD), it is a type of depression that occurs during the Winter when there is less daylight.

Along with this, there is also Major Depression, Postpartum Depression, and more.

