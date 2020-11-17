Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Mental Health Is Important

Mental health is one of the biggest aspects of your overall well being and is vital to overall health.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
person with hands raised personifying mental health
Image via Pexels/https://www.pexels.com/photo/persons-raising-hands-3978594/

When it comes to well-being, mental health is one of the most important aspects in your life. Mental health problems such as anxiety and depression can impede overall health and make problems in your life professionally, socially, and personally.

Anxiety

Anxiety is one of the most common mental health disorders across the nation and can be paralyzing for people. It can lead to problems in social situations, especially those with social anxiety, and make it more difficult for individuals to function normally.

Anxiety can be a difficult thing to comprehend if you’ve never experienced it. It is similar to the strange feeling of butterflies in the stomach when meeting a new person or in a foreign in environment, but it is generally a constant and persistent problem.

Depression

Along with anxiety, depression is an incredibly prominent mental health issue that can lead to issues major impediments in a person’s day-to-day life.

There are numerous different forms of depression. One extremely relevant form of depression is seasonal affective disorder (SAD), it is a type of depression that occurs during the Winter when there is less daylight.

Along with this, there is also Major Depression, Postpartum Depression, and more.

If you are looking to learn more about what Mental Health is, you can read more in The Wellness Elephant, a mental health blog.

    The Wellness Elephant

    The Wellness Elephant is a organization dedicated to helping readers improve mental health and achieve clarity in their day-to-day lives.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Meditation is a great way to improve overall well-being and deal with issues like anxiety and depression.
    Community//

    How Meditation Can Improve Mental Health

    by Matt Boyle
    Seasonal depression is a serious issue that many deal with. Luckily, there are certain things you can do to improve your situation.
    Community//

    Overcoming The Mental Health Stigma

    by Matt Boyle
    Anxiety and depression are serious issues that can come up during the holiday season, but there are a few things you can do to improve your situations.
    Community//

    Dealing With Holiday Anxiety And Depression

    by Matt Boyle

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.