Why Leading With Emotional Intelligence Helps Your Team Through Uncertain Times | Michael Troina

We are living in times of unprecedented uncertainty. The Covid-19 pandemic has crippled numerous businesses and companies. Remaining organizations require emotionally intelligent leadership for the still-standing companies to help their teams overcome the crisis. Emotional intelligence is not a quantifiable metric. When a leader is emotionally intelligent, he develops a relational approach with his team. This means a strong emphasis on qualities like empathy, honesty, and patience. He will also be mindful of his employees’ feelings and sense of worth, which translates to productivity.

Addressing Feelings Creates Bonds

Employees of today care more about how a leader makes them feel rather than meeting quotas. If a leader instills a sense of security and trust, the team will be more likely to display loyalty, even during a crisis. A group under capable leadership will find ways to create new opportunities even when there are complex problems.

Team Engagement Equals Performance

A leader with emotional intelligence will see to it that there is minimal internal noise in the company because communication barriers are a fast-track way to failure. Transparency is vital, especially in times of strife. It is always better to be forthcoming with employees. Involving the team in problem-solving will increase openness, creativity, and improve collaboration. Encourage all ideas, making sure people feel valid for their contributions. Despite the crisis, the leader and his team will work more productively without obstacles.

Emotional Intelligence Inspires Communication

Emotionally intelligent leaders are aware of how communication is key to maintaining a great team, especially during a crisis. When there is a crisis, employees need constant assurances and information from their leaders. A great leader will maintain communication through both formal and informal channels. It is during these checking-ins that he will identify the reasons why his team is losing morale. He will also look for ways to help the team cope with their work stress.

A leader with emotional intelligence will ensure social connection in his team is not lost. Even with the advancement of online meetings like Zoom, he will take time to rekindle any lost connections. Instead of always sending emails, teams should have online group meetings and one-on-one chats with their superiors. This way, his team will have more trust and faith in the company.

