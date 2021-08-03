Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why Leadership Is an Act of Kindness

Glean insight as to why kindness is a good tool for leaders to use via Jana Campanelli.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
The connection between kindness and leadership may seem far-fetched. However, that is not entirely the case. When it comes to leadership, empathy is portrayed as a weakness. Kind leaders are seen not to have the capacity to make difficult decisions. Most companies face cut-throat competition from all sectors. As a result, they need to cultivate a people’s culture to thrive in their niches.

Employees need mentoring and empowerment to be more productive. A people-led way of operation can elevate your business a notch higher. Giving employees top priority results in increased sales, revenues, and returns. Here are the best ways of incorporating kindness into an organization’s leadership strategy for the company’s success:

Kind leaders develop a more productive workforce

Kind leaders consider employees’ feelings and work life. They ensure they engage all players by embracing ideas and opinions before making any final decisions. When leaders show kindness to their teams, they earn their trust. As a result, employees become happier and open to share their views.

Creating a conducive working environment goes beyond the physical aspect of the office. Teams have to work cohesively to achieve the best results. An organization needs to have kind leaders that can bring people together for its success.

Kindness is not a weakness

Being kind is not being weak. Kind leaders have a lot to bring to the table. Being a people-focused leader does not mean that one cannot make tough decisions. Leaders like Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand incorporate kindness and compassion in their leadership style. She continues to demonstrate her iconic nature while earning global respect.

Kind leaders are good leaders

Kind leaders take authenticity and transparency to the next level. As a result, they empower their teams while building trust among employees. Incorporating kindness in the leadership culture involves taking time to understand and appreciate the different personalities in an organization. 

Kind leaders go the extra mile to ensure employees are happy. That being the case, it boosts the team’s morale leading to increased productivity in the organization.

Final thoughts

Companies need to think outside the box regarding leadership. Strict and authoritative supervision has been passed by time. Today, teams appreciate down-to-earth leaders that understand what they are going through. Being a kind leader makes one become a team player, facilitating a company’s journey to success.

    Jana Campanelli, Educator/Mentor/Athletic Coach at School District 89, Melrose Park, IL

    Jana Campanelli has over a decade of experience teaching Health and Physical Education in Melrose Park, IL. She also coaches sports and mentors young instructors to pass on her career's teachings. Jana works every day to establish a secure and enjoyable learning environment. Thus, Jana's students learn new and entertaining lessons and classroom management approaches.

    Jana Campanelli obtained her bachelor's degree in Mass Media and Public Relations from Illinois State University. Once she knew where she wanted to go, she earned a teaching credential from Northeastern Illinois University. Jana is knowledgable and conscientious about all that she does, especially when it comes to her academic and athletic advisory and mentoring positions.

