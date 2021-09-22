Why Leadership is an Act of Kindness

Leadership is a field that requires the right professional skills and personality traits. Effective leadership involves having some level of care and compassion for the people being led. Leaders can never be successful without showing love and kindness in their work, and these qualities come with many benefits to them.

Relieves Stress

All leaders experience some level of stress at some point in their lives. Unlike regular people, there are fewer opportunities given to them to help in relieving their stress and anxiety. They are expected to look strong and confident all the time. Even so, a positive feeling like kindness is known to help in alleviating all negative feelings that contribute to stress.

Reduces Guilt

All good leaders make mistakes, and sometimes, the best way to mitigate any bad decision is to perform good deeds. They often show acts of kindness to people, including employees, who have been treated unfairly, such as victims of discrimination or harassment. Their kindness does not erase the past mistake, but it reduces the personal amount of guilt and shame that is tied into the act. Leaders are able to start anew and wipe their slates clean when they increase their levels of kindness and compassion.

Increases Self-Esteem

Being kind to someone else has a reciprocal effect when the kindness is returned. Increasing the exchange of positive comments between coworkers and employees is guaranteed to improve one’s self-esteem and boost confidence in working with others. When people are reminded of their good qualities, they are guaranteed to enhance them and show more of the favorable characteristics that people admire them for.

Builds Connections

Kind leadership shows to followers that their leader truly cares. This person at the top is not there just to boss people around or broadcast their power. A kind leader is interested in building solid connections with other people, which eventually leads to the creation of meaningful, long-lasting relationships.

Leadership is the foundation that holds up businesses, organizations, and entire countries. But every good leadership is built on a foundation that involves having certain personal qualities. To be widely respected and remain in power, kindness and genuine care are two qualities that great leaders need to promote their ideas and actions.