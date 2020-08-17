Why laughter is so good for you

The last time I spat out my tea was when a friend shared one of the silly COVID quarantine videos – in fact, the British family doing their rendition of Les Miserables. When was the last time you had a side-splitting guffaw?

As a serial smiler, eternal optimist (and also an intermittent mope at times, let’s keep it real here!), I was thrilled to read the positive psychological effects of laughter: its ability to improve depression, reduce anxiety, and stress.

Spontaneous giggles are linked to positive moods. A research study that examined brain activation in response to video clips of stand-up comedy noted that funny clips elicited more activation in several brain regions, more so than just reading jokes or cartoons.

There is no reason not to add it to your daily routine. Humour is one of the elements that can affect happiness alongside a philosophical view of life, relatedness to others and meaningful and leisure activities. Other studies have even linked laughter and humor with increased levels of pain tolerance.

So go ahead and ask yourself: What recently made me laugh (preferably out loud)?

In these current times, adding laughter to your day is a priority. And remember, laughter has no side effects, though it can be contagious. So, go ahead and spread the happy.

Hugs and joy,

Helen Krug von Nidda is a contagiously optimistic Coach, Speaker, and Trainer. With over 20 years of Human Resources experience, she coaches global female citizens looking to transition to their desired life and career. Her advice is featured in Medium and Thrive Global and in her blog and song at www.with-helen.com