Why Kyle Blacklock Prioritizes One-on-ones With Co-workers

A Microstep I like to use is taking cold showers in the morning. This helps me wake up and feel refreshed! It’s a simple yet effective way to start my mornings off on the right foot, and helps me get energized and ready to take on the day.

I’ve never been a “morning person,” and I used to feel tired and sluggish after getting out of bed. One big goal I set for myself earlier this year was to try to remedy this. I’ve also been trying to cut out coffee and reduce my reliance on caffeine. Cold showers are a small step, but so far they have been very effective for me!

I also bring Microsteps with me to work. For example, I try to find time every week to touch base one-on-one with my co-workers over video or via phone call. I feel that “face-to-face” connection is super important in the workplace and provides something that you cannot get over email or in larger team meetings. This is even more important in the current virtual environment, where contact is limited and I haven’t had a chance to meet most of my peers in person.

As a Thriver, I love being able to use our offerings to support my own well-being. One of my biggest takeaways from the Thrive Leadership Journey is the power of identifying your biotype to understand how your brain processes and copes with stress. I learned that I am a ruminator, which means that I tend to repeatedly worry and have negative thoughts. One way to combat this biotype is to seek support from friends, family, and peers. Being alone often makes me feel worse and causes me more anxiety, so I can find health and happiness by surrounding myself with people I care about in stressful times.

If I could give my younger self some advice to reduce stress, I would tell him, “Whatever you do, don’t take life too seriously!” I’ve also found ways to find joy in my life, and that always helps to change my frame of mind. For me, going outside and feeling the sun on my skin is always a great way to reset and decompress. Even getting outside for just 10 minutes and walking around the block to stretch my legs can make a huge difference in the middle of a stressful day.