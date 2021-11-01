Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Activity Recreation

Why Komal Bakhtiani Thinks of Herself as a Seeker

The Senior Systems Analyst shares the reframing technique that helps her fight burnout.

By

My most important Microstep is to be conscious. By “conscious,” I mean being present in the moment, being aware, taking actions consciously and not compulsively. When we are conscious, our mind and body guide us on what needs to be done in a given situation — be it getting adequate rest, realising the importance of balanced food, or taking a pause and recharging. We need to be conscious enough to listen to our inner voice. If we do, the way that things fall into place will surprise us!

I began making mindfulness a priority when I was blessed to come across Sadhguru and to find out about the Inner Engineering program he offers. I completed Inner Engineering in December of 2019, and that was the turning point of my life. I now start my day with a 20-minute meditation, which I learned during this program. It has helped me to enhance my perception, to clearly differentiate between physiological drama and reality, to see the things as they truly are (minus emotions and prejudices), and most importantly how to be joyful in any situation.

Whenever I feel a need to recharge, I open my list of recreational activities and simply follow one of them. Among many other items, this list includes taking a walk in nature, watching a YouTube tutorial on learning flute, cooking something interesting, singing and recording small clips, hitting the gym, or revering the poems I’ve written. Recently, I’ve started painting and that’s really a joy trigger for me.To combat burnout, I would tell my younger self to be a seeker! When we try to understand the bigger picture of the situation (or life as a whole), we tend to realize what is really worthy of our attention. Once we can see that, stress or joy simply becomes the byproduct. Sometimes reframing your perspective can help you to see what is worth your stress and what’s not.

    Komal Bakhtiani, Senior Systems Analyst at Mastercard

    My name is Komal Bakhtiani and I am a Senior Systems Analyst at Mastercard, but an artist at heart. I was born and brought up in Ulhasnagar (a small town in Thane district, Mumbai) and I started my professional journey in 2012 at the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), Mumbai. Post NSE, I got the chance to rub shoulders with great minds at Deloitte Consulting, Mumbai and Hyderabad. In my current role, I am fortunate enough to work with Mastercard’s MPMS division, Pune. My parents’ happiness had no bounds after I became the first Engineer in the family! I’m a nature lover, travel enthusiast, yoga practitioner, and an amateur artist! I am married to my college bestie, Vikram Bakhtiani. I am always looking forward to connecting with diverse people.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    HOW TO SHIFT YOUR OVERWHELM TO WELL-BEING

    by Rúna Bouius
    Inner Child Work
    Community//

    The Inner Child: The Healing Road To Your Authentic Self

    by Joan E. Childs, LCSW
    Community//

    Tia Fagan: “Connecting to ourselves”

    by Candice Georgiadis
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.