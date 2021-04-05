Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Knowing Your Life’s Purpose is Important

You might feel that holding down a job, getting ahead and taking care of your family is enough, without worrying about your life’s purpose. But taking the time to work out your calling in life is not a luxury or escapism, it is important for helping you live a more meaningful and successful life. Think […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
&quot;Why Knowing Your Life’s Purpose is Important&quot;

You might feel that holding down a job, getting ahead and taking care of your family is enough, without worrying about your life’s purpose. But taking the time to work out your calling in life is not a luxury or escapism, it is important for helping you live a more meaningful and successful life.

Think about it. What do you want? Chances are you don’t want to be doing the same thing, facing the same issues, in twenty years’ time, right? Humans are hard-wired to find purpose in what they’re doing. They look for fulfillment in their lives. And finding your life purpose can help you define and achieve your life goals. Here are some good reasons to do the work and find your calling.

  1. You will unlock your potential

I suspect you want to be your best possible you. How will you know who that person is and what they’re capable of unless you know your life purpose?

Discovering and aligning with your calling means you identify and build on your talents. What is your passion? What do you love doing? Chances are you’re already good at it. Why not focus on your natural gifts and turn them into your greatest strengths?

  • You will create opportunities

By working out your life purpose, you open yourself to more opportunities than you could have imagined. When you begin living intentionally, you’ll find that your whole mindset changes. You see the right direction to take, and you allow synchronicity to work its magic.

If you feel doubtful about this, think back to times in your life where things just seemed to ‘fall into place’ or you were in the right place at the right time. Practice saying yes to the things that feel good and see where that energy takes you.

  • You will have an impact on the world

You’ve probably heard the phrase ‘be the change you want to see in the world.’ That starts with deciding to find and align with your life’s purpose. Choose to do what matters to you, what makes you feel good, and you will change things for the better.

In living a life aligned with your values and purpose, you can’t help but have a positive impact on the world whether it’s in your family, neighborhood or your city. And in living your purpose you will be an inspiration to others, you will have started a chain of positive impacts!

Heidi RichardsMooney, Sharing PR, Internet Marketing & Social Media Tips. AUTHOR Quirky Marketing http://quirkymarketingcalendar.com Publisher http://WEMagazineforWomen.com. Authors

Heidi Richards Mooney is an author, professional speaker, business coach and internet marketer. She has been networking online since early 2001. She is the author of twelve wordpress blogs / writes for dozens of others. She manages social media and website content for several clients including authors, healthcare professionals, business coaches and professional speakers. Heidi provides full and half-day in-person and online trainings to help her audiences leverage social media to get more done in less time and add to their bottom line. She provides one-on-one coaching to women who want to maximize their time and leverage Social Media to grow their businesses! Cision named her one of 50 Rich Media Influencers to follow in 2015! She has written more than a dozen books and hundreds of special reports for both her clients and her company. Her book. Quirky Marketing Calendar is in its 11th edition.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Purpose//

How to Find Meaning in A Job That Doesn’t Feel Like Your Calling

by Emma Haak
Corporate//

Why Meaning Matters at Work—and How to Find It

by Thrive Global Staff
Emotional Well-being//

What is Your Passion?

by Rani St. Pucchi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.