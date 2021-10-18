Contributor Log In
Why Kim Lupo Banished Her Phone From Her Bedroom

The SVP of Global Total Rewards explains how setting boundaries with technology has improved her sleep and overall performance.

For the majority of my adult life I had horrible sleep habits. I’d work till about 10 p.m., “sleep” for five-and-a-half hours, and get up at 3:30 a.m. — right back at my computer. Plus, I was addicted to my phone. I literally slept with it under my pillow and would check (and respond to!) emails at least half a dozen times each night. 

I lived this way for years until I realized one day I wasn’t living and performing at my best. I was tired all the time. And that made me slow, distracted, and grumpy. And I am not a grumpy person.

So I recommitted to myself and my well-being. Now, my phone doesn’t even go into my bedroom. It’s off limits starting at 7 p.m. I’m in bed every night by 8:30 and get seven hours of sleep each night. 

Yes, I still get up at 3:30, but that time is different now. It’s my thinking time. I spend a good 90 minutes reading, thinking, and planning — which does not include checking email — before heading out for an easy run where I can focus on setting my intentions for the day. By the time I’m ready to start my workday, I’m able to show up as the best, most energized, and fully focused version of myself.

    Kim Lupo, SVP, Global Total Rewards at Walmart

    Kim recently joined Walmart’s People team as the leader of Global Total Rewards, where she’s responsible for associate benefits, compensation (frontline to officer), and global well-being. She is passionate about ensuring a competitive & healthy rewards ecosystem, enabling associate well-being, and delivering innovative and differentiated rewards that accelerate Walmart’s business & talent strategies. Kim lives in Bentonville, AR, with her wife Deborah, where they enjoy exploring the trails and lakes of NWA, walking the neighborhood with their puppies Poppy and Lulu, and spending hours enjoying the local art museums and galleries.

