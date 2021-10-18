For the majority of my adult life I had horrible sleep habits. I’d work till about 10 p.m., “sleep” for five-and-a-half hours, and get up at 3:30 a.m. — right back at my computer. Plus, I was addicted to my phone. I literally slept with it under my pillow and would check (and respond to!) emails at least half a dozen times each night.

I lived this way for years until I realized one day I wasn’t living and performing at my best. I was tired all the time. And that made me slow, distracted, and grumpy. And I am not a grumpy person.

So I recommitted to myself and my well-being. Now, my phone doesn’t even go into my bedroom. It’s off limits starting at 7 p.m. I’m in bed every night by 8:30 and get seven hours of sleep each night.

Yes, I still get up at 3:30, but that time is different now. It’s my thinking time. I spend a good 90 minutes reading, thinking, and planning — which does not include checking email — before heading out for an easy run where I can focus on setting my intentions for the day. By the time I’m ready to start my workday, I’m able to show up as the best, most energized, and fully focused version of myself.