Why Jonah Engler Emphasizes Exercise to Achieve Wellbeing

Achieving a healthy lifestyle can be difficult for many – that is why there is a whole industry around dieting. Exercising daily is one of the most accessible ways to take care of your overall health and wellbeing. Physical activity can build a strong body and a healthy mind and improves mental clarity by lessening depression, stress, anxiety, and feelings of loneliness. Exercise can be a great weapon against many common mental health challenges that can affect all of us. Even a modest exercise routine can make a huge difference in your wellness, which is why it is so important to figure out what kind of fitness regimen works best for you.

Fight depression

Instead of, or to complement, taking anti-depressant medications, a way to tackle mild to moderate depression is to exercise daily. Studies show that walking for an hour every day reduces depression in individuals by almost 26%. Sticking to an exercise routine can help prevent a relapse into a depressive state because exercise causes the release of endorphins, which are known as “happy” hormones. Exercise can also reduce inflammation, encourage neural growth, and introduce new activity patterns in the brain that promote feelings of well-being and tranquility. Exercise relieves stress as your mind is distracted from the stressors around you in your everyday life. Exercise is a moment for yourself and should be viewed as an act of self-care, rather than a chore.

Reduce anxiety

When you exercise, your mind has the chance to focus on the present. Exercise can help you feel “charged up,” so to speak, both physically and mentally, as adrenaline flows and endorphins are released. To deal with stress, you can do moderate to intense exercises for at least 30 minutes a day (or every other day, depending on your schedule and your specific needs). This can be done through any form of exercise, including going for a brisk walk, climbing up the stairs, playing a sport, dancing, doing yoga, etc. Exercising can give you a sense of accomplishment, improve self-esteem, and can drive away anxiety or feelings of self-doubt. Insecurity can contribute to anxiety, so exercise is a useful confidence-building tool. Be sure to consult your doctor if you are concerned about exercising safely while keeping your specific needs in mind.

Address stress

When you experience pain in your neck or back or have persistent headaches, these symptoms can be due to strained muscles, which are indicators that stress has built up in the body. Muscle cramps, a pounding pulse, and feelings of tightness in the chest can also be attributed to chronic anxiety. Having these symptoms can lead to more stress as you worry about the condition you experience, which is caused by stress.

After exercising, you may feel refreshed and rejuvenated as the stress leaves your body. Another great thing to add to your wellness routine is meditation, which is another great tool to address mental health issues like depression, anxiety, etc.