Modern Inspirational Leadership and Transformational Change: Why we all need to learn skills which unite rather than divide and look for new ways to challenge and create change compassionately.

Whether you are #TeamSussex or #TeamWindsor as Meghan shared on her recent interview with Oprah the couple are now thriving. But at what emotional cost to all those involved? We can all learn happier and healthier ways to create change, starting with compassionate conversations that are collaborative rather than confrontational and don’t seek to shame, blame or negate the feelings we have.

On September 12 2019 I found myself wandering through the John Lewis department store in London’s Oxford Street looking to update my working wardrobe, bumping straight into a Royal correspondent I knew but hadn’t seem for some time, there to watch Meghan, Duchess of Sussex launch her new fashion collection with the charity SmartWorks on the roof terrace above. Something in me sensed this was more than coincidence but I was keeping a low profile, recuperating after cancer treatment, yet a month or so later when I watched Tom Bradbury’s ITV documentary with Harry & Meghan I couldn’t shake the feelings I had after hearing the language the young Royal couple used when talking about their emotions and mindset and how they were struggling to cope.

Reaching out to my correspondent friend who I’d also worked with personally, I shared how I’d love to provide the couple with some practical coaching support and tools to help them transition to a growth mindset and truly rise and thrive and asked whether she could facilitate an introduction to suggest this? Despite my illness I’d recently completed powerful professional trainings in transformational coaching (from an organisation based in the US) and with over 10 years experience working with new parents (I ran a ground-breaking mum and baby clinic which supported over 10,000 high powered women, celebrities and those in the public eye through the pregnancy journey) felt I had many aligned tools, insights and experiences to help them on their way.

Alongside the new skills I also had a deep understanding of where they could be as new parents as well as my insights into loss and trauma (in 2013 my partner died suddenly in tragic circumstances) and my own mental health experiences contemplating suicide and navigating high anxiety and depression at various times in my life. I’d also worked with clients who’d gone through miscarriages, pregnancy complications and most tragically, stillbirth so had a depth and humanity to the work that I did. Many clients were “blended families” with all the complications and varied thinking that often brings and although I’d not worked with Royalty I’d had a number of high profile and extremely private high net worth individuals and business leaders who’d struggled to trust and feel secure, so discretion and flying below the radar was second nature to me.

I called Buckingham Palace and reached out to Fiona Mcllwham, Harry and Meghan’s Private Secretary and sent a direct note on LinkedIn and to other connections who knew her but sadly received no reply. I reached out to a global network of women I knew to ask them to hold a space for the possibility and did follow up a couple of times but my own limiting belies (who did I think I was?!) started kicking in. Yet, as we now know, at around the same time Bryony Gordon (someone not that far removed from me) was sitting on a sofa at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor listening to Meghan open up about her mental health so my sense that something was awry and help was needed was, in fact, spot on.

(Ironically on the 27 May 2019 Bryony and I ran together as part of the Vitality London 10,000 and I’d also connected directly with Andrea McLean (another wonderful mental health advocate and the Founder of This Girl is on Fire) who was part of her promo squad but post cancer my confidence and self belief was wobbly at best and rather than strike up any kind of meaningful connection or conversation, I held myself back. How I now wish I’d trusted the tools and skills I had.)

Since then the Royals have gone through the kind of fracturing and fallout that you wouldn’t wish on any family and whilst Harry and Meghan may feel they had no choice and plenty of evidence to support their position and I may not have been the right coach or therapist or them, I wish I’d had the opportunity to try.

In the last 18 months my confidence is back and I’m slowly speaking up. I’ve had the opportunity to work with many leaders who are creating powerful change compassionately, but had I been able to connect with them and/or William and Catherine these are the lessons or practices I would have advised.

