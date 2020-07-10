Why it’s time to embrace ageing naturally

Over the course of our lives, it is common to take more of an active interest in our wellbeing as we begin to see the first signs of ageing. Everyone is different and we all start to notice the signs of growing older at different ages, leading some to feel negatively about themselves and their appearance.

With a career built in the health, beauty and wellbeing industry I am often asked about an area that can cause concern for many as we embrace our older years, the dreaded wrinkles! Once you scratch the surface, the issues are often much more than skin deep, with their very presence impacting confidence and preventing older women from pursuing either professional or personal dreams and goals. As a women’s empowerment coach and the author of ‘Sensual Sorcery‘, I have worked with many women of all ages, and want to share what I have learnt throughout my life and career, which is that many cosmetic issues are actually connected to their current lifestyle choices. Rather than spending excessive money on creams, potions and cosmetic treatments, there are some simple steps that can be taken to not only combat ageing naturally, but feel better, healthier and more confident too.

Hidden health warnings

Many women complain about dark circles and try to treat these cosmetically, but sometimes they can actually be a sign of other health issues that need addressing first. In Alfred Vogel’s health manual ‘The Nature Doctor’, Vogel, a respected Swiss naturopath, states that dark circles are often symptoms of liver disorders and constipation. To remedy, he suggests drinking lots of carrot juice, taking daily calcium complex vitamin tablets and also incorporating Milk Thistle as a liver restorer. There are also things you can do help externally whilst you are improving your internal balance, such as cutting two thin potato slices, chilling them in a bowl of ice water and placing them over the eyes for ten minutes. But ultimately, it’s about focusing on improving your inner health.

Tiredness and dehydration are often underlying issues

When women come to me for advice on puffy eyes, I always revert them back to two simple questions, are you getting enough sleep and are you drinking enough water? A low functioning immune system could be causing this and I came across this gem of a technique when studying Ayurvedic medicine in India having learnt that blocked nasal passages can result in eye puffiness. As with other nasal treatments, inhaling lukewarm water with half a teaspoon of salt can help to keep these passages clean and can also ward off colds and viruses. Having used this technique for many years, I’m very rarely afflicted by a cold.

Unleash the hidden power of tomatoes

Tomatoes are something we should eat plenty of since they are the major dietary source of the antioxidant lycopene which has been linked to many health benefits including reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. They are also a great source of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K, all of which help in the fight against wrinkles. Tomatoes can also be used as a basis for a replenishing face mask too!

As a society, we need to be much more welcoming and appreciative of natural beauty and the ageing process, and it is my hope that equip women with the tools and tricks to look and feel good on both the inside and out, no matter what their age. At 72 years old, if I can do it, so can you!