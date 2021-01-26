Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Well-Being//

Why It’s So Important to Regularly Unplug From Technology

A new way to think about your relationship with your devices.

By

After racking up over a billion views and producing nearly four hundred videos, YouTube’s original beauty star Michelle Phan shocked her fans and followers in 2015 by leaving the platform. The reason? Her rise to top influencer status had come at a big cost: Phan was burned out and needed a break. “I like to make this comparison that being a YouTuber is like being an Uber driver, and your car is your channel,” she tells Thrive. “Uber drivers are not going to make money unless they’re driving that car. Essentially, that’s the same as a YouTuber. You have to make content on a pretty consistent daily basis because people in the audience, they love seeing new content every week, or every day. That’s why the burnout rate is so high.”

So after ten years of pushing hard on the gas pedal, Phan took a two-year YouTube hiatus. The very devices that fueled her livelihood eventually delivered the warning signs that something was amiss. “You know you have a problem when you hear your phone vibrate and you start feeling stressed out. That’s when you realize, ‘Okay, I have a problem,’” Phan recalls. “I was tired, I wasn’t creating anything I was proud of, and that was why I took a break… to take a few steps back and reflect.”

Phan’s story represents a problem that many of us — across every industry — also face: an inability to find our “off” switch. Even if we know how important it is to regularly unplug from technology and recharge our own batteries, the architecture of our modern lives doesn’t make it easy. We love our phones, our screens, our devices and what they allow us to do. We value the convenience and connection they’ve brought to modern life. But having the world at our fingertips, and in our pockets, has accelerated the pace of our lives unlike ever before. And it’s brought a whole new universe of temptations, notifications, and alerts that often make it seem like we’re living in service of our devices rather than leveraging their tools to make our lives better. If we struggled to set boundaries before, the COVID-19 pandemic has only heightened the challenge; and if we thought working from home would make it easier to disconnect from email and all the apps that connect us to the stress of our workdays, well, we were wrong.

To understand just how dependent many of us have become on our devices, consider an experiment conducted by researchers at Harvard and the University of Virginia. They gave people a choice to be alone in a room, without anything — no devices, no papers, no phones — or get an electric shock. A whopping 67 percent of men and 25 percent of women chose the electric shock.

Adapted from “Your Time to Thrive: End Burnout, Increase Well-being, and Unlock Your Full Potential with the New Science of Microsteps,” by Marina Khidekel and the editors of Thrive Global. Learn more and pre-order your copy here.

    Marina Khidekel, Head of Content Development at Thrive Global

    Marina leads strategy, ideation and execution of Thrive Global content company-wide, including cross-platform brand partnership campaigns, editorial tentpoles and partnerships, and the voice of the Thrive app. In her role, she helps people tell their personal stories of going from surviving to thriving, brings Thrive's audience actionable, science-backed tips for reducing stress and improving their physical and mental well-being, and shares those insights on panels, at conferences, and in national outlets like NBC's TODAY.

    Previously, Marina held senior editorial roles at Women's Health, Cosmopolitan, and Glamour, where she edited award-winning health and mental health features and spearheaded the campaigns and partnerships around them.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Why It’s So Important to Regularly Unplug
    Community//

    Why It’s So Important to Regularly Unplug

    by abbas khan 2
    Unplug & Recharge//

    Why It’s So Important to Regularly Unplug from Technology

    by Marina Khidekel
    Getty Images
    Thrive Global Podcasts//

    Why Michelle Phan Thinks Being Alone Is So Important

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.