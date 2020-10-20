Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why It’s Important to Volunteer in College

Unlike in America, many European students embark upon a gap year either immediately before or after their first four years of university. Depending on when a student embarks on this journey, prospective colleges or employers will judge them on how well they made use of this time. Real-world situations and lessons are impossible to mimic inside a classroom. Volunteerism, especially abroad, is a great way for students to gain a broader perspective of the world and a deeper understanding of the human condition in general. 

That being said, there are also plenty of volunteer opportunities to choose from during the college years, and they carry their own set of real-world lessons that look great on a resume and can be applied throughout someone’s life. This demographic comes with its own set of challenges, however. Studies have shown that, although college-aged students have boundless passion and ideas about the world they want to live in, they are a difficult group to enlist when it comes to putting ideas into action. 

For this reason, it’s important for recruiters to stress the benefits of volunteerism when petitioning for help. In addition to standing out from competitors on a resume, employers will be more likely to overlook other fallibilities if a candidate has served in a volunteer capacity. In addition, if a person has experience running a team of volunteers, it adds even more to their list of skills such as time management, problem-solving, leadership, organization, and knowledge about any software they used along the way. 

Another benefit of volunteering in college is the mental health aspect. Mindfulness has been a topical issue in recent years because it helps people to cope with stress. The act of helping others and being aware of your own good fortune is a great way to step outside of your own issues and find peace. 

There is an additional benefit to doing volunteer work during your college years – giving back to your local area. Strong community-school relations are fostered by students contributing to the well-being of people around them, and Americorps is a federally-supported, domestic volunteer program that works with institutions like colleges and universities to help the needs of others. 

This article was originally published at https://navy-lanier.org/

Navy Lanier

Navy Lanier, Founder and Entreprenuer at Mobile Fuel

Navy Lanier is an activist, believer, and entrepreneur currently based out of Atlanta, Georgia. He was born in Savannah and raised in the Big Peach, and as a Georgia native he has carved out a thriving career for himself in the Oil and Energy field. As Founder of Mobile Fuel, Lanier has established a powerful startup in the field, and looks forward to growing his business as an innovative new venture.

Navy Lanier is one of many young men who joined the militar in order to earn money for a college education. After his service, he began his way to earning a Finance degree. In his Junior year however, he accepted a summer internship with a financial advisory firm and found a better avenue to success than through finishing his degree. He discontinued his education and began a full-time position with the firm.
He developed a powerful network and foundation of experience, and left the company for his own endeavors.

Navy Lanier' sfirst endeavor was Lanier Communications, which was a telecommunications agency that focused on long-distance phone service. This was the first of multiple companies he would build and sell for profit, and Navy Found his place aas a serial Entrepreneur. His most recent endeavor is Mobile Fuel, which aims to act as a delivery service for fueling your vehicles.

When not working, Navy Lanier is a leader in the Atlanta community, as well as a philanthropist. He is no stranger to local politics as a board member for the Urban Conservatives group, as well as the Urban Symphony Orchestra. He is also a member of the Boggs Academy, a major African American boarding school for Atlanta's middle and upper-class students.

