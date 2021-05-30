Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why it’s important to make yourself a priority.

On a plane, the flight attendant instructs you to ” Put your oxygen mask on first before helping others.” Why do you think that is? Ok, what about. Ever heard the saying, “In order to take care of others, you must take care of yourself first”? Yes, this is 100% true. Yet sometimes, we forget […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

On a plane, the flight attendant instructs you to ” Put your oxygen mask on first before helping others.” Why do you think that is?

Ok, what about.

Ever heard the saying, “In order to take care of others, you must take care of yourself first”?

Yes, this is 100% true. Yet sometimes, we forget this simple message. Why is that?

I was having a conversation with a client yesterday, and the client expressed she feels guilty when she has to make herself a priority. She said, ” Nadidah, I love helping others and making them happy.”

What a selfless act.

Here’s what I told her…

“It’s necessary to make yourself a priority. When we ignore our own needs and allow ourselves to be depleted and burnt out,  everyone loses. Think about your family, friends, co-workers, and others that you are putting first. They miss out on the best part of you, oh and by the way, so are you. So prioritize yourself.”

Below are a few simple ways you can prioritize yourself:

Always not sometimes, but always make time for yourself to do the things that are important to you.

Always speak kindly to yourself

Always tell yourself, “I can”…

Never be too hard on yourself

Love the skin you are in

Learn to say NO to the things that don’t serve you and that don’t align with your morals and values.

Let go of the things you can’t change

Remember, making yourself a priority is not selfish; it’s necessary for your well-being.

So, go ahead and do it for YOU.

Sound out in the comments, and let us know what else you can do to make yourself a priority?

#ctmconsultinggrp #unleashyourpotential #PrioritizeYourself #selfcare #Priority #MakingYourselfApriorityIsNecessary #WellBeing

    Nadidah Coveney, Executive Coach, CEO at CTM Consulting Group LLC

    Nadidah Coveney is the CEO of CTM Consulting Group and an executive coach, speaker, and facilitator inspiring growth worldwide.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Is Self Care Selfish?

    by Karin Volo
    Well-Being//

    How To Practice Self-care When You Have No Time

    by Kelly Morgan
    Illustration by Julia Yoon for Thrive Global
    Work-Life Integration//

    Why It’s So Important to Make Yourself a Priority

    by Jen Fisher
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.