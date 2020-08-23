“Why it’s important to listen.” With Beau Henderson & Dr. Shuting Hu

I’m optimistic because I believe that most people are kind and that the spread of awareness has increased. We need to continue to see what’s really going on so we can change it. We have a younger generation that is not afraid to take action and stand against the unjust systems that are in place. Along with the work of the older generations, they will be the ones to carry the torch and enact lasting change.

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Shuting Hu.

Dr. Shuting Hu is one of the youngest cosmetic scientists awarded by IFSCC (The International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists). Dr. Shuting Hu beat scientists from L’Oréal, Shiseido and other big brands, awarded the prestigious IFSCC Henry Maso Award for young cosmetic scientists in 2013, due to her contribution on the development of novel natural ingredients for skin health. Aiming to transfer her research into commercial value that can be appreciated by people in their daily lives, not only in publications, Dr. Hu declined faculty position offer from the university and established her own Research & Innovation center. In 2018, Dr. Hu was selected by Sephora Accelerate program as the first entrepreneur from Asia and developed her cosmeceutical brand, Acaderma.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

Iwas curious about everything that had to do with nature when I was a little girl. Why the sun rises every day? What are those shining stars? When do different flowers bloom?

I grew up in an environment where I was surrounded by lovely animals and plants. As I got older, I hoped to learn more about everything in the universe and our planet, and I’ve continued my search for those answers.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Universe in a Nutshell by Stephan Hawking

I first read this book at the age of 13. Even though I didn’t understand all its contents, it made me even more curious about the fascinating universe. This is why I decided to study science.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious. And however difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at. It matters that you don’t just give up.” — Stephen Hawking

This inspired me to study science and pursue my Ph.D. to discover, conduct research and decode the secrets of life science.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me, leadership is how I can convince a group of people to believe what I believe in and to have the same vision and mission. Working as the CEO of a skincare company, it takes a team with the same vision to bring things to life. It’s through this harmony of ideas that allow the research and formulation of innovative products to be successful.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a series of unprecedented crises. So many of us see the news and ask how we can help. We’d love to talk about the steps that each of us can take to help heal our county, in our own way. Which particular crisis would you like to discuss with us today? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Racist behavior. This is a crisis that affects all of humanity. When it comes down to it, we are all human. Everyone on this planet deserves to be treated equally, fairly and without fear of their lives because of the color of their skin.

This is likely a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

We are in the crisis we are today due to deep-rooted prejudices and hateful ideologies that date back to over 400 years ago. These prejudices have been passed down from generation to generation. Though they never disappeared, the advances in technology have now shone a light on things that have been happening for centuries.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience either working on this cause or your experience being impacted by it? Can you share a story with us?

Injustice is something that breaks my heart. To see others judged simply by the color of their skin is something I will always stand against. Being based in Hong Kong, all I could think was how I could make a difference and help. That is why I decided to support the NAACP and Black Girls CODE to create a better world for the Black men, women, and children that face systematic injustices. Throughout June, Acaderma will be donating 100% of its sales to both organizations.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Steps That Each Of Us Can Take To Proactively Help Heal Our Country”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Listen — Communication is a two-way street, and listening is the most important part of it all. If a group of people is standing up to say something isn’t right, the first reaction shouldn’t be a rebuttal. Educate Ourselves — Ignorance is not bliss. With the amount of information that is out there, it is up to us to actively seek the truth. There are lists of books, articles, and resources available online, but education is not just knowing information and doing nothing. It’s also using that knowledge to make a difference. Tolerate and Understand — A civilized and mature society should tolerate and understand diversification. Our differences are what make life beautiful. Respect — As a society, we have to do a better job of respecting everyone and the environment. Love — It’s been said time and time again that love conquers all. In the end, love will always trump hate.

It’s very nice to suggest ideas, but what can we do to make these ideas a reality? What specific steps can you suggest to make these ideas actually happen? Are there things that the community can do to help you promote these ideas?

Ways that we can make these ideas a reality is by diversifying the voices we listen to. If there isn’t diversity in these voices, you’ll never be exposed to different viewpoints or ideas. Thankfully with technology, we have easy access to podcasts, articles, online forums that make it easy to join eye-opening conversations. Additionally, we have to practice understanding, respect and embrace each other with love. These ideas all require inner work and holding yourself accountable, but making an effort to practice empathy in our daily lives can make a world of difference.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I’m optimistic because I believe that most people are kind and that the spread of awareness has increased. We need to continue to see what’s really going on so we can change it. We have a younger generation that is not afraid to take action and stand against the unjust systems that are in place. Along with the work of the older generations, they will be the ones to carry the torch and enact lasting change.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

At Acaderma, we believe in “clean thinking”. It’s our guideline for how we act from start to finish with each process within the company. Everything we do is about how we can take better care of people and the environment. Why they should consider making a change is evident with the world’s current climate. I would tell them to always be conscious of how actions and behaviors toward people and the environment have an effect. Whether it’s good or bad, the accumulation of such will ultimately make up the world they live in. Choose the world you want to live in.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to meet Bill Gates and learn more from him about ways we can improve health and help farming families more.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can follow my Instagram @shuting_is_dr_who