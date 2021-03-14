Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why It’s Harmful to Call Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder ‘Manipulative’

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
As a professional in the mental health field who also has borderline personality disorder (BPD), I am frequently faced with the stigma surrounding the disorder, and I’ve seen firsthand how it affects those with BPD, their access to treatment and their self-image.

Borderline personality disorder is one of the most stigmatized mental illnesses, and this has a lot to do with the lack of education mental health professionals receive on the disorder. For example, when I was getting my master’s degree, we only learned about borderline personality disorder for one week out of my entire education, and it was taught alongside several other personality disorders. It wasn’t until I was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder myself that I began to dive deep into researching the disorder so that I could understand it, and myself, further.

Before I was diagnosed, my main source of information on BPD came from the professionals around me, and the majority of what I was told about individuals with BPD is that they were “manipulative” and “violent.” I was even told that many professionals refused to work with individuals who had BPD because they considered them “abusive” and “untreatable.” I was even guilty of stereotyping individuals with BPD due to what I had heard from my peers, and I can honestly admit that I became afraid of those with the disorder because of the negative information I absorbed.

But what many people don’t realize is that oftentimes, the actions of those with BPD stem from the pain that comes from feeling such strong emotions. I am often haunted by my past actions because I fear that they were perceived as me being manipulative when in actuality, I was in such a painful emotional state that I didn’t have the ability to think rationally through my actions.

One of the hallmarks of borderline personality disorder is a fear of abandonment, and this, personally, has been a trigger for me for many years. Oftentimes when individuals with BPD feel as though we are being abandoned, we will go to great lengths to try and ensure that we don’t end up feeling alone. These actions are often perceived by others as us being manipulative, but our actions are really a desperate attempt to escape feelings that are so strong that they become physically and mentally torturous.

By calling individuals with BPD manipulative, you are discrediting our experiences and vilifying a mental illness which leads to stigmatization and allows for individuals to fall through the cracks of the mental health system. This vilification leads to providers refusing to work with individuals with BPD and greatly minimizes accessibility to care. Only when we understand the behaviors of those with BPD for what they are — reactions to debilitating emotional pain — can we build empathy, understanding and increase recovery through further access to diagnosis and care.

    Ashley Nestler, MSW, Mental Health Educator, MSW, Author at The Ignite and Rise Academy

    My name is Ashley Nestler, MSW and I am a survivor of Schizoaffective Disorder, Quiet Borderline Personality Disorder, Fibromyalgia, multiple eating disorders, Obsessive Compulsive Disorder, Generalized Anxiety Disorder, and Complex PTSD. Following a traumatic past including sexual and emotional abuse, bullying, and harassment, I found myself in the midst of a severe mental health crisis. Finding myself with nowhere to go but up, I have had to rebuild my life by facing my trauma, accepting multiple mental illness diagnoses, and discovering my true identity. Through this ongoing process, I am rediscovering my personal power and drawing on my inner light to create a life that I love; a life where I can help people like you rise from your past and embrace the full and beautiful life that you deserve.

    My life's purpose is to help individuals like you who want help navigating life, but also want to have control over your healing process. My mission is to help you embrace your true identity and improve your relationships with others. It is because of this that I have made it my mission to help you discover your personal power and take control of your mind, body, and spirit. I am fighting the stigma that surrounds mental health in today’s society while teaching you how to reclaim your life following destructive events, thoughts, or a mental health crisis and/or diagnosis.

    I look forward to helping you discover your light so that you can rise like a phoenix and conquer not only everything that comes your way, but also conquer yourself.

    *I am certified in Dialectical Behavior Therapy. My coaching methods follow the main principles of DBT: Mindfulness, Emotion Regulation, Interpersonal Effectiveness, and Distress Tolerance.

    *I utilize New Age Spirituality and crystal therapy to incorporate metaphysical healing and to assist in the exploration of one's purpose.

    Throughout my recovery, I felt a strong calling to help men and women like me who want help navigating life, but also want to have control over their emotions, build more positive relationships, and live their lives with conviction.  It is because of this that I have made it my mission to help you discover your personal power and take control of your mind, body, and spirit. I am here to assist you in reclaiming your power, while also equipping you with the skills to take back your life following destructive events, thoughts, or a mental health crisis and/or diagnosis. I am a firm believer that we are all precious, and each of us brings a light to the world. I look forward to helping you discover your light so that you can rise like a Phoenix from the ashes into the life that you deserve.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

