Why It’s Hard to Invest In Self-Care

When I decided to invest in my first wellness course, the $500 price tag nearly scared me away. That seemed like a lot of money, especially for an online course. That $500 felt huge.

A few months later, though, I dropped $500 on cheap clothes at Kohl’s. That $500 felt like nothing.

We’re so willing to spend money on quick fixes like shopping sprees and nights out, but we often struggle to invest in self-care. Here’s how you can get past your mindset blocks about wellness and why you should start investing in self-care.

What Does Money Have to Do With Wellness?

Spoiler alert: EVERYTHING.

For most adults, money (and not having enough of it) is the biggest stressor in their lives. Over half of the adults in the US live paycheck to paycheck, and the average American has over $90k in debt. (Unfortunately, those statistics are pretty common across the western world..))

Between many jobs not paying enough, education costing too much, and all the little expenses that rack up in our day-to-day lives, it’s no wonder money adds so much stress to our plates. It’s an ever-present worry.

Why We Struggle to Invest in Self-Care

Spending money – good money – on self-care is a tricky subject. For some people (myself included), learning to invest in self-care takes time. As with anything, it’s all about your mindset.

You Spend According to Your Priorities

We spend our money according to our priorities. Back when I blew all my money on cheap clothes, my own wellness wasn’t as big of a priority as the quick thrill of finding a $12 t-shirt on the clearance rack.

The really sad part? That shirt probably lasted a few months before it fell apart in the wash, but the lessons from that wellness course will stay with me for years to come.

Luckily, it only took investing in one course for me to get hooked. When I made my wellness a priority, I saw the benefits everywhere. I slept better, felt more energized, was less stressed, and genuinely enjoyed life more. The clothes may have made me happy, but the course truly enriched my life.

When you get your priorities straight (whatever that looks like to you), you’ll see the return of your investment in the areas of your life that matter most to you.

The Guilt Factor

Even if you do prioritize self-care and wellness, it can still be hard to invest in yourself. The thought of spending money on a massage or a solo retreat might feel overindulgent. You might feel like you “don’t deserve it.”

But guess what? Self-care isn’t something you have to earn, and it’s certainly not something to feel guilty about.

If you don’t feel guilty about “indulging” in a dental cleaning or a well woman visit, you shouldn’t feel guilty about self-care. Not only does it keep your body and mind operating at your fullest potential today, but it also prevents issues down the line line anxiety, depression, and trouble sleeping.

How to Spend With Intention

I’d never tell you to go out and drop $500 on the first course you see. Instead, I encourage you to practice mindfulness in your spending, especially when it comes to buying wellness courses and programs.

1. Don’t buy right away.

How many times have you dropped money on something in the moment, only to regret the purchase a few days later? (Personally, too many times to count.)

When you find a course, program, or resource you want to purchase, sit with the decision for a few days. Really think about what it might add to your life and whether the price is worth it. If you’ve totally forgotten about it in a few days, you dodged a bullet. If you’re still itching to buy, it might be a worthwhile purchase for you.

2. Consider the investment.

We invest in self-care so we can get something back – whether that’s peace of mind, a new routine, better sleep, you name it. Consider what you stand to gain from this purchase and whether or not it’s worth the price tag.

This tip has saved me hundreds of dollars. It helps you see your purchases more clearly without the influence of that quick-fix dopamine rush.

3. Check in with your priorities.

Money is an exchange of energy. Wherever you invest your money, you’ll see a return. I’ve always found that investing in my self-care brings me more joy and peace than any night out or impulse purchase. Instead of dropping $100 on a Saturday night at the bar, that $100 could go towards a course to increase your productivity, a relaxing massage, or even half a dozen new books for your bookshelf. Spend your money (and your energy) wisely.

When In Doubt, Invest in Rest

Self-care, even the less fun kinds, should bring rest and peace to your life. Invest in programs and resources that will help you invite balance into your life, free up your time, and quiet your thoughts.