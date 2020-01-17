Why it’s better to be Marmite!

I LOVE Marmite. The salty smell alone is enough to get my taste buds going me, let alone the taste. My family on the other hand. They HATE it and it totally grosses them out! I tried the Australian Vegemite – but in my opinion it’s just not as good!

There’s no doubt that Marmite has split the population. As the saying goes, you either love it or hate it! As a business coach, it speaks volumes to me that their brand name gets used in common parlance. Talk about clever marketing!

I know I’m not for everyone, I’ve had the Marmite comparison more than once in my career.

As a recovering people pleaser I wanted everyone to like me. I used to hate lining up for sports and the anxiety that came with people picking the teams. You know that feeling – when you’re standing there hoping you’re not picked last, silently screaming “pick me pick me!”

I love Friends but I still cringe when they are picking baseball teams and Rachel gets picked last. Now that’s a comparison I can live with.

Being Marmite takes guts, of course it does. Nobody wants to start their business knowing that half the population is going to hate whatever they have to offer. That’s why so many of us avoid it and instead go for a more vanilla flavour for our business endeavours. Vanilla doesn’t offend anyone. Vanilla is plain. Vanilla isn’t emotion-provoking. Vanilla is safe. People won’t love it or hate it, they’ll all just be ok with it…

I know why people stick with plain old vanilla marketing. I’m sure the thought process goes a little something like this – “I need customers. If I appeal to as many people as possible I’ll make more money. So I need to be as inoffensive as i possibly can.” But as a word of warning this middle of the road marketing won’t attract your ideal client and before long you’ll have bad-fit customers, no customer loyalty and you’ll end up in price competitions with your competitors because, let’s face it no-one can tell the difference between you (you’re both Vanilla) so it HAS TO come down to price.

Boring, inoffensive Vanilla products and services don’t really speak to anyone. They aren’t memorable. They don’t make people say ‘Oh my god she’s talking to me, I NEED her in my life!’ Vanilla doesn’t inspire anyone. No-one talks about vanilla. Vanilla is boring.

So now you’re asking me – “How can I add some Marmite to my business?” well, you need to BE YOU! The best way to stand out in a crowded room is to let your fabulous personality shine through. Remember that no one is you and that is your superpower. I personally love a polarising social media post, it really helps separate your raving fans from people who just aren’t your people!

I’m a bit of a Marmite business with my no fluff, no bullshit, just straight talking way of doing things – some people can’t stand me! And that’s fine, because for every person who feels that way, I have another who really enjoys my approach. So I work with them instead!

I challenge you to add a little Marmite to your business today!

If you need some help adding some Marmite to your business, book your Free Strategy Session with me now. Alternatively, head over to my Facebook Group where I share my free, expert advice with a bunch of like-minded business women!

Hugs,

LDC x