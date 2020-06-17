Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why it matters who is the storyteller

As the dialogue on race relations and diversity continues the story matters

I selectively read the news; what I have noticed is that the storyteller does matter. The New York Times published, Economics, Dominated by White Men, Is Roiled by Black Lives Matter. I found the journalistic reporting accurate but for this reader viewing an image of a woman of color as alone in the darkness, in sparse lightly from the street was a metaphor not authentic or empathetic to the hundreds of black women economists in the past, present or future — although I am sure it was not meant that way.

Comparatively, when I read the recent Washington Post article, “As big corporations say ‘black lives matter,’ their track record raise skepticism The writing is exact, diverse, empathetic, inclusive, and from many perspectives. The authors disclose that Amazon owner Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post and yet they continue to cite issues with Amazon. The imagery used in the lead photo has many diverse people with distinguishable body language, facial overtones, and action. The photo itself tells a story of diversity and inclusion.

I then went back to review the authors of the two stories. The authors of the New York Times story were two white men. The authors of the Washington Post story were 4 women from diverse backgrounds. The lens and prisms which we see the world are colored by our experiences. We need more black and brown story tellers to share authentically across the global ponds. This is not a problem faced only by major corporations; there are many more mid and small businesses in the US and around the world. that have few senior executives and board members in their ranks.

As the dialogue on race relations and diversity continues, it does matter who is at the table. The Washington Post article does an eloquent job of describing all the talk; what will be important in The Future of Work and Entrepreneurship” is the walk.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

