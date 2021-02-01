Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why is Volunteering Important?

When you want to do something positive for your community, volunteering your time is a great way to give back. Many people prefer volunteering over simply donating money because it gives them a chance to see the positive changes their contribution produces. Additionally, here are a few personal benefits that volunteering provides.

Build Up Your Social Network

Volunteering will help connect you with other people who share your passion for giving back to the community. This is a positive interest upon which you can build new friendships. If you’re new to the community or don’t spend much time away from the home, volunteering is a great way to make new friends.

Boost Your Emotional Health

When you spend your time volunteering, you’ll learn more about the causes you care about and how to improve upon those issues. This provides an opportunity to accomplish goals that will give you a boost to your pride and self-esteem. Seeing how your contributions impact the community in which you live will also promote joy, gratitude, and other positive emotions.

Give Your Life More Meaning

Many people go through life without a focused sense of purpose, living only to meet their financial, professional, and familial responsibilities. If you’re looking for something that will give your life more meaning, consider doing volunteer work for a few hours a week. You will enjoy a sense of fulfillment when you spend time doing something positive for the benefit of others. Even for retirees, volunteering provides a sense of purpose that will help people feel needed and loved.

Volunteering is also great for young adults and those interested in changing their careers. It provides an opportunity to gain work experience that can help you advance in your new or existing career path. It’s often difficult to get hired without a background in that given career, but charitable organizations will be happy to train you to perform those tasks. Volunteering is often the best way to start a new career path.

If you want to volunteer, getting started isn’t as challenging as you may think. Once you choose a cause that’s important to you and research organizations in your area that are involved in that cause, it’s simply a matter of reaching out. You may have to start out slow, taking on any tasks they need done, but you can increase your contributions over time just as you would climb up the ladder in any career field.

    Jay Cohen Logo

    Jay Cohen, Owner and Founder at Northern Leasing

    When New York-based Jay Cohen started Northern Leasing, he vowed to invest in his employees and foster relationships with his ever-growing network of prestigious connections. Two decades later, that vow is still going strong. Jay finds and employs only the most knowledgeable employees and works constantly to grow his network—all in the hopes that his customer's receive the gold standard in service and experience.

    When he has free time, Jay likes to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Along with his family, he enjoys traveling the US and world, gaining experiences and memories to share with his kids. He is also a huge sports fan and often tries to catch a game at one of New York's great stadiums.

