Why Is Trust Important in a Healthy Relations During the Coronavirus Pandemic?

Love songs and romantic movies show us a misconception of what a romantic relationship is. Give everything for the other, leave our goals in the background to put our partner ahead, and even come to think that our life without the other would be nothing.

Those ideas are far from a healthy relationship, as they are based on dependency, jealousy, and possession. Quite the opposite of what it really should be. Therefore, in this Psychology-Online article, we want to show the characteristics of healthy love and how to have a healthy relationship.

Characteristics of a healthy relationship

How to identify a healthy relationship? For a couple of relationships to be healthy and beneficial for both members, it must meet the following requirements:

• The love and admiration that the members of the couple profess.

• The members of the couple do not leave their happiness in the hands of the other.

• The trust you have in each other.

• They know each other well.

• Always show respect.

• They discuss problems and seek solutions that take both members into account.

• They have their own space, their goals, and dreams.

• Each one has their own way of being and thinking and they respect each other.

• They enjoy good communication.

• Support each other when they need it.

Bases of a healthy relationship

A healthy couple relationship is based on these pillars:

Love and admiration

We start from the basis that without love there is no relationship to talk about. But also, when we look at a couple who have a healthy relationship, we realize the admiration they profess. Love is one of the foundations of a healthy relationship. Passion appears and disappears but love and affection continue. And the admiration is essential. If we don’t like anything about the other person, we will lose interest. So shallow relationships often fail.

Respect

In a healthy relationship, and in life in general, respect for the other is essential. It is not necessary to agree with someone in everything to respect him, respect his ideas, and his choices. This does not mean that we cannot get angry or argue, but we must not lose respect for the other, but rather dialogue.

The dialogue

To have a healthy relationship, it is necessary to talk about the problems that arise in the relationship. As we will see later in cityxguide, the attitude in these conversations is fundamental, the way in which the message is transmitted and the way of receiving it from the other.

The trust

Trust improves the knowledge of the other, improves dialogue, and gives us security. If there is no trust, jealousy, fear, and estrangement may appear. In the following article, you can see what jealousy in psychology is.

Freedom and independence

The members of the couple are free and should feel that way. They are to choose to be in the relationship and to make their own decisions. Dependency on a partner or having to ask permission and approval eliminates freedom and prevents us from being who we are. We must preserve our own space, our goals, our dreams, and our opinions.