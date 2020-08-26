Why Is the Brain Negative and What Can We Do about It?

Hey there fellow human, Valentina Quarta here! Your mind shapes and filters your reality but how much do you know about it? Right, we all wish we had been taught more about that in school especially since we cannot control the things we don’t know as much as they control us.

My quest for exploring the mysteries of the mind and identifying strategies for higher wellbeing and performance has led me to study psychology, neuroscience and ancient wisdom so I could design some tools to take brain facts out of the lab and into our daily lives. With this in mind, I have created a show entitled The Mind Tales.

The Mind Tales are a mixture of brain science and storytelling, my two greatest passions, and, in a self-awareness first approach, aim to hold our hand as we all become the architects of our mind.

In episode 1, I have discussed why our brain is negative and what we can do about it. Have you ever found yourself laying in bed desperate to fall asleep yet too busy ruminating about something that did not quite go as planned during your day? Alias, have you noticed how in spite of the fact that each and every day a gazillion of blessings come your way, you find yourself overthinking the one single thing that didn’t go all too well? No worries, you’re not alone. This is due to the negativity bias of the brain, a mechanism that has evolved over millions of years to help us survive as a species.

Also, have you ever noticed how even our dearest goals, once achieved, do not do quite a great job at consistently increasing our wellbeing levels? Say, you worked really hard for your job promotion and thought that once you obtain it your world would finally rock. And then you got the promotion, and your world rocked. For like a month or two. But after that, everything reverted back to baseline happiness levels. This has a scientific name too: it’s a process called hedonic adaptation.

Do you want to learn more about the negativity bias, hedonic adaptation and what positive psychologists suggest that we do to revert their insidious effects? Click below and I’ll meet you in episode 1 of The Mind Tales!