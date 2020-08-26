Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Why Is the Brain Negative and What Can We Do about It?

Hey there fellow human, Valentina Quarta here! Your mind shapes and filters your reality but how much do you know about it? Right, we all wish we had been taught more about that in school especially since we cannot control the things we don’t know as much as they control us.  My quest for exploring […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Hey there fellow human, Valentina Quarta here! Your mind shapes and filters your reality but how much do you know about it? Right, we all wish we had been taught more about that in school especially since we cannot control the things we don’t know as much as they control us. 

My quest for exploring the mysteries of the mind and identifying strategies for higher wellbeing and performance has led me to study psychology, neuroscience and ancient wisdom so I could design some tools to take brain facts out of the lab and into our daily lives. With this in mind, I have created a show entitled The Mind Tales.

The Mind Tales are a mixture of brain science and storytelling, my two greatest passions, and, in a self-awareness first approach, aim to hold our hand as we all become the architects of our mind.

In episode 1, I have discussed why our brain is negative and what we can do about it. Have you ever found yourself laying in bed desperate to fall asleep yet too busy ruminating about something that did not quite go as planned during your day? Alias, have you noticed how in spite of the fact that each and every day a gazillion of blessings come your way, you find yourself overthinking the one single thing that didn’t go all too well? No worries, you’re not alone. This is due to the negativity bias of the brain, a mechanism that has evolved over millions of years to help us survive as a species.

Also, have you ever noticed how even our dearest goals, once achieved, do not do quite a great job at consistently increasing our wellbeing levels? Say, you worked really hard for your job promotion and thought that once you obtain it your world would finally rock. And then you got the promotion, and your world rocked. For like a month or two. But after that, everything reverted back to baseline happiness levels. This has a scientific name too: it’s a process called hedonic adaptation.

Do you want to learn more about the negativity bias, hedonic adaptation and what positive psychologists suggest that we do to revert their insidious effects? Click below and I’ll meet you in episode 1 of The Mind Tales! 

Valentina Quarta, Content Creator, Poet & Coach

I combine my passion for storytelling with that for neuroscience, positive psychology and ancient wisdom to create uplifting messages and foster self-awareness and self-efficacy. My purpose is to hold your hand as you discover that you are the architect of your mind and that it’s never too late to become yourself.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Thriving By Gaining Freedom From Our Negative Habits: The Unfinished Journey

by Adam Ayala
Community//

5 ways to cope with uncertainty when your world changes

by Kirsty Venghaus
mindset-traps-metaphor
Community//

6 Most Common Mindset Traps and How To Avoid Them

by Mindset Mentor | Michelle McClintock

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.