Why is PR More Important Now than Ever

Having a well-put together, carefully orchestrated PR campaign can help you not only make sales, but create loyal customers that will advocate for your brand. And perhaps the best thing about loyal customers is they don’t stop with promoting your products and services to their friends. They also stand by you during difficult times and will try to defend you from attackers.

Having loyal followers also opens you up to a lot of opportunities to do good and offer both your customers and non-customers values that only you can provide. That said, turning customers into loyalists takes time and unwavering consistency. But as you’ve probably realized by now, it is something that is undeniably worth the effort. Heather DeSantis, seasoned publicist and the founder and CEO of one of the country’s emerging PR agencies, Publicity for Good, shares some very important insights and learnings about one of the most misunderstood yet powerful marketing tools.

Especially at a time when just about every media outlet is plagued by news about Covid-19, the growing financial concerns brought about by this crisis, and social unrest, it’s essential for brands to not only be able to use their resources for their benefit, but to create an ecosystem where everyone benefits. And PR is the perfect tool to do just this.

What is PR?

Public relations or PR is a strategic communication process whose ultimate role is to foster a healthy and mutually beneficial relationship between a brand and its audience. PR is never one-sided. It’s not just about the company or an individual blasting out promotional messages. Primarily, it’s about two things: First, having an active conversation with your audience, and responding to what they tell you, and; second, it’s about offering your audience value.

Does this mean that PR is non-promotional? No. PR is still promotional in nature. But what this means is that you’re promoting in such a way that your audience is also benefiting from your actions. And it’s this mutually beneficial set up that fosters a good relationship.

What are some benefits of running a well-planned PR campaign?

Drive relevance to your brand

Again, PR is a two-way road. One of the things that it allows you to do is strike conversations with your audience about things and issues that matter to them. Relevance is something that is very hard to come by and maintain these days because of how fast-paced things are. Literally what’s trendy and buzz worthy today can be a thing of the past by tomorrow–just like that. So in order to be relevant and stay relevant, a brand needs to be able to constantly strike conversations with its audience about things that matter to them at a given time.

Recruit people into your belief system

One of the best things about PR is its ability to rally people to do genuine acts of goodness. In fact, some of the most viral and business-impacting PR campaigns are built on the premise of really just giving back. That said, as an organisation, you benefit from this through profound emotional interactions with your audience. As we all know, humans are very emotionally-driven. And tapping into people’s emotions have, time and again, proven to be one of the best ways to cut through the clutter and make an impact in their lives.

Build even irrational trust

You know how there are just some companies that when they put something out there, you know it’s going to be good? That’s part quality consistency and part PR. Public relations has the ability to influence people’s beliefs (your belief is a part of your person that can even override your objective understanding of things). Again, this takes time and consistency, but nonetheless, with the right people running things, you can position your brand as a trustworthy one; one whose products are something to always watch out for.

Be present in multiple channels at once

From websites and television and radio shows, to podcasts social media, even in daily conversations. PR has the ability to make your brand omnipresent, which helps create a sense of familiarity. When combined with the right message, this ubiquity can help drive your brand to become top of mind.

Project the image that you want

Image building is one of the most basic purposes of companies for using PR–especially for new brands or products. See, one of the best ways to sell something that’s new is by associating it to a certain lifestyle that reflects that of your target audience. That said, the best way to do this is through image building. This is usually done by getting ambassadors or attaching your product or brand to activities that speak to your market.

With everything that’s happening now, it’s important to create an image that’s highly relatable, based on truths, and highly inclusive. Keeping these things in mind, PR is your best avenue for bridging your brand to these values.

PR is not magic

Getting the right messages broadcasted using the right PR channels is just one aspect of public relations. At the very core of it should be a desire to add value to your audience’s life and do good for the general public. It’s important to keep in mind that consumers today are smarter and can easily spot if any act is being done for the sole purpose of publicity.

In addition, as mentioned several times in this piece, getting the full results from your PR initiative will take months, sometimes years. It is therefore crucial for you to be very patient about it and understand that every little puzzle piece is intended to help you create a bigger and more beautiful picture for your brand and your audience.

Similarly, mastering the ins and outs of PR is something that takes years and a significant amount of mistakes to take. However, there are ways to get there faster. And one of those is by opening yourself up to be mentored by competent experts who can share with you their personal learnings–even the ones that brought them to tears.

