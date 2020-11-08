Why is it the best time to get into wellness activities? Dennis Begos shares useful views

Currently, the world is surviving through the pandemic phase! Since the start of 2020, it has been a trauma to hear and see the transmission cases. Both people and the economy has suffered manifold. On one end, offices were closed, and business took a backseat. And on the other hand, people’s health was at a questionable stage. Despite the security protocols, it is still essential to do something extra to stay well. One of the best ways is to welcome wellness practices in life and remain healthy.

Dennis Begos on wellness guidelines

Look around, and you will find everyone paranoid and in fear to a great extent. No one knows when the pandemic curve will flatten down. And that is messing up people’s normal flow of life. Hence, it is essential more than ever to welcome the best wellness practices and stay fit. Dennis Begos shares some of the best guidelines on wellness.

Meditation is crucial

One of the best ways to survive the pandemic stress and fear is to meditate. Through meditation and breathwork, the body releases it’s fear and stress hormones. Also, regular meditation and breathwork can bring more clarity to the minds of people. It can help to curb down the excess anxiety and the secretion of stress hormones. It allows people to focus on their multiple activities in life and carry it on with ease. The mind and the body benefits manifold through regular meditation.

Exercise is essential

Currently, the target is to enhance our immune system. We must exercise every day for 30 to 45 minutes. Some of the ideal workouts to engage in include yoga, aerobics, and Pilates. You can also opt-in for brisk walking every day, which can be equally beneficial. Any form of physical exercise helps to burn calories and also releases all the toxins from the body. That is not all. It helps to release happy hormones, which is essential to lead a happy and balanced life.

Have a leisure activity

Everyone must have a leisure activity. When you are working every day or are in a fear state, your body’s hormone system goes for a toss. It also messes up the internal biochemistry. Hence, it is necessary to work for a specific time of the day and have a hobby. For instance, you can read a book or can bake a dish. If you want, you can write poems or stories and feel refreshed from within.

Get into a positive mindset

It is essential to get into a positive mindset during this pandemic phase. Our minds already have excess worries because of the virus infections we keep hearing about from the news updates. It is necessary to switch to festive news updates and watch movies that induce a feel-good factor. That way, you can bring down worry, which is also suitable for your immune system.

These are some of the best ways in which one can opt-in for a primary wellness regime. It will help your mind and body to stay well and in perfect balance.